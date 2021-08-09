China Box Office: Donnie Yen’s ‘Raging Fire’ Consumes Another Quiet Weekend

With no new Hollywood or Chinese tentpoles hitting cinemas, Donnie Yen’s action thriller Raging Fire easily torched the competition for a second weekend at the top of China’s theatrical box office.

The film earned a healthy $21.6 million in its second outing, down 42 percent from its $37.2 million opening a week ago, according to data from regional box-office tracker Artisan Gateway. The film’s two-weekend total stands at $82.8 million. With little by way of strong competition on the horizon, ticketing app Maoyan forecasts the film to enjoy a lengthy run that finishes at over $150 million.

Raging Fire stars Donnie Yen as a righteous cop whose past catches up with him when a former, corrupted protege, played by Nicholas Tse, comes after him seeking revenge. It’s the final feature from the late Hong Kong action director Benny Chan, who died of cancer during post-production in August 2020. The film is produced by Hong Kong’s Emperor Motion Pictures and Sil-Metropole Organisation, along with Tencent Pictures.

The next three biggest earners for the frame all repeated their rankings from the preceding weekend. Holdover teen drama Upcoming Summer scored second with $6.1 million total for a $35.2 million total, while local animated hit Green Snake earned $5.2 million, taking its total to $67.5 million. In fourth, the nationalistic pandemic tentpole Chinese Doctors edged upwards by $2 million, coming just shy of the $200 million marks with a $197.1 million running total.

With China’s theatrical market on course to easily top North America as the world’s biggest theatrical box office again in 2021, Beijing regulators seem less concerned than they once were about making sure that total ticket sales maintain a healthy top-line growth rate. Whenever growth was slipping prior to the pandemic and the U.S.-China trade war, Chinese film regulators would saturate the market with bankable Hollywood imports to boost overall ticket sales. But in 2021, no major U.S. import has been released since Disney’s Cruella opened — to disappointing sales numbers — on June 4; and no U.S. studio films are yet on China’s August or September release calendar.

Total box office earnings in China in 2021 are currently $4.85 billion, down 21.5 percent from where they stood at the same date in 2019, prior to the pandemic.