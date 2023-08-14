China Box Office: ‘Ninja Turtles’ Bombs as Local Blockbuster ‘No More Bets’ Hits Jackpot With $101M

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
Local crime thriller No More Bets dominated China’s box office during the Aug. 11-13 weekend, bringing in a boffo $101.1 million haul. The film enjoyed generous preview screenings ahead of its opening on Wednesday and has earned an eye-popping $247.5 million already.
Meg 2: The Trench, the giant shark action sequel co-produced by Warner Bros. and China’s CMC Pictures, slipped to third place in its second weekend with $16.7 for the frame and $91 million overall. Chinese fantasy blockbuster Creation of the Gods 1: Kingdom of Storms climbed back into second place, taking in $26.8 million for a hefty $283.4 million four-weekend total, according to data from Artisan Gateway.
Related Stories
Paramount Pictures’ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, meanwhile, bombed with a three-day start of just under $1 million — despite the presence of Chinese action icon Jackie Chan in the starring voice cast. The flop continues a trend a Hollywood titles struggling to break through at China’s box office. Local ticketing service Maoyan projects Ninja Turtles to top out in China with just $1.5 million.
No More Bets is executive produced by Chinese hitmaker Ning Hao (Crazy Alien) and directed by relative newcomer Shen Ao. The film follows a computer programmer (Lay Zhang) and a model (Gina Jin) who are enticed abroad by the promise of high-paying jobs but find themselves duped by a ruthless gang and forced to participate in online fraud. Ao has said that he researched hundreds of cases of a real-life cyber fraud cases involving Chinese citizens as part of his writing process. Maoyan forecasts that No More Bets will finish its run with over $500 million, which will make it China’s biggest hit of the summer.
Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, which got a surprise box-office boost from cosmopolitan young Chinese women, has begun winding down in the market. It has earned $35.8 million to date, with Maoyan forecasting only slight gains to come.
Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer will be the next high-profile U.S. title to hit China when it opens on Aug. 30.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
Heat Vision
‘They Cloned Tyrone’ Filmmaker Juel Taylor Talks the Epilogue and Editing with Guillermo del Toro
-
The Last Voyage of the Demeter
Box Office: ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ Lead (Again), ‘Last Voyage of the Demeter’ Capsizes With $6.5M
-
Locarno Film Festival
Dissident Iran Drama ‘Critical Zone,’ Ken Loach’s ‘The Old Oak’ Take Top Prizes at Locarno Film Festival
-
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies
How Choreographer Jamal Sims Made the Movements Fresh in Three Musicals
-
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Gal Gadot Recounts Evil Queen Audition, Teases ‘Snow-White’ Live-Action Remake: “It’s So Delicious and Delightful”