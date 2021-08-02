Chloe Fineman, Jeff Garlin Join Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie in Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’

Saturday Night Live breakout Chloe Fineman and The Goldbergs’ Jeff Garlin have joined the sprawling all-star cast of Babylon, the ode to Hollywood’s golden age that Damien Chazelle wrote and is directing for Paramount Pictures.

Troy Metcalf, who appeared in The Middle, has also been added to the call sheet of the production that is currently shooting in and around the Los Angeles area.

Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Diego Calva, along with Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Katherine Waterston lead the roll call. Names ranging from Jean Smart, Max Minghella and Samara Weaving to Olivia Wilde and Spike Jonze and Tobey Maguire, will also appear in the film.

Written by Chazelle and set in the late 1920s during the movie industry’s transition from silent films to talkies, Babylon explores the rise and fall of multiple characters and has been described as “The Great Gatsby on steroids.”

Character details were not revealed.

Olivia Hamilton, Matt Plouffe and Marc Platt are producing. Paramount is planning a platformed release, opening in select theaters on Dec. 25, 2022, before going wide on Jan. 6, 2023.

Fineman, who joined SNL in 2019 as a featured player, broke out of the pack due to her knack of nailing spot-on impersonations of celebrities ranging from Drew Barrymore and Meryl Streep to Timothée Chalamet and Nicole Kidman. She is currently shooting HBO Max’s remake of Father of the Bride.

Garlin is one of the stars and executive producers of HBO’s long-running comedy, Curb Your Enthusiasm, which has netted him and his fellow producers nine Emmy nominations over the years. He plays family patriarch Murray Goldberg on ABC’s Goldbergs, now entering its ninth season.

Metcalf’s recent credits include appearances in Apple TV’s For All Mankind and NBC’s Good Girls.

Fineman is repped by ICM Partners, Nicole Garcia Management and Lichter Grossman. Garlin is repped by CAA, 3 Arts Entertainment and Morris Yorn.