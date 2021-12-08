Chloe Grace Moretz Interested in ‘Kick-Ass 3’ if the Situation Is “Perfect”

Chloë Grace Moretz would reprise her classic role of Mindy McCready, aka Hit-Girl in a third Kick-Ass film — but the situation would have to be “perfect.”

The actress on Tuesday dropped by The Tonight Show and while there, host Jimmy Fallon asked if there was any truth to the rumors that a third Kick-Ass was in development.

Moretz remained a bit cagey, not sharing what she knew, but Moretz did tell Fallon she would love to play Hit-Girl one more time; the role that made the already established actress a star when she was 13.

“I think it would be really fun to see where Hit-Girl goes and what she is like as an adult,” Moretz said. “But I think it would have to be kind of perfect.”

The actress elaborated that “perfect” meant stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Christopher Mintz-Plasse would have to return, along with “the whole crew, across the board.”

The first Kick-Ass was released in 2010. The black comedy superhero movie — based on the Marvel Comics series of the same name by Mark Millar and John Romita, Jr. — was directed by Matthew Vaughn from a screenplay by Jane Goldman and Vaughn. The film, although controversial for its brutal violence and harsh language used by a young Moretz, was a critical and box office success.

Kick-Ass 2 was released in 2013. Written and directed by Jeff Wadlow, the sequel underperformed at the box office and was met with mixed reviews.