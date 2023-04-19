Chris Evans, Ana de Armas on Teaming Up for Third Time With ‘Ghosted’ and Their Shared Musical Hopes

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas are solidifying themselves as a dynamic duo in Hollywood with the release of their third film together, Ghosted.

While attending the premiere in New York City on Tuesday, both Evans and de Armas spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about their onscreen chemistry.

“Some people, you just get along with,” Evans said about de Armas, whom he previously worked with in 2019’s Knives Out and 2022’s The Gray Man. “I have great working relationships with a lot of people in this town and if you have a good one, it’s nice to run it back. And Ana and I are lucky enough to have found ways to get on screen together again.”

Chris Evans tells us why he and Ana de Armas work so well together in #Ghosted pic.twitter.com/sU9i0dJ8kV — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 19, 2023

Meanwhile, de Armas said they “clicked” when they met on the set of Knives Out five years ago. “We genuinely liked each other and we’re just very easygoing people, both of us, and we’re just very transparent,” she explained. “It’s not a relationship that you have to work hard to maintain. The friendship is there. It’s like chemistry onscreen, it’s there or it’s not.”

They’ve never played romantic interests or even close friends, and have instead faced off against each other in their last two film projects. “That’s why I also wanted to do this movie,” said de Armas of their friendship, “because that kind of dynamic, we’ve never had on the screen and I wanted to enjoy that with Chris, not only in real life but also on film.”

While Evans and de Armas aren’t confirmed to work on any upcoming projects together, they teased the next genre they hope to collaborate on. Joking, “God, what’s left?,” Evans said that he would love to do a musical with his co-star, while de Armas mused they could do a musical or horror film.

Ana De Armas talks her on-screen chemistry with Chris Evans at the #Ghosted Red Carpet pic.twitter.com/A5YrJEwKGx — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 19, 2023

The Dexter Fletcher-directed film follows salt-of-the-earth Cole (Evans) as he quickly falls for Sadie (de Armas). After Sadie seemingly ghosts Cole when he tries to set a second date, he sets out to find her, learning that Sadie is a secret agent as they embark on an adventure to save the world.

“I think in a way, we’re both kind of heroes in the movie; I think Sadie is the hero in the sense of all the action and saving the day and being the super spy, but I think he’s the hero in the sense of being a super romantic person who would do anything for love,” said de Armas. “They’re both trying to balance each other and they’re so much, both of them, out of their comfort zone that that’s why I think they complement each other and find love in each other.”

Evans shared that it was “great” to play a more damsel-in-distress character than the heroes he’s typically portrayed. “You get to react to circumstances in a human way,” he explained. “You get to react to circumstances the way you probably would, which is panic.”

Several of their co-stars also weighed in on Evans and de Armas’ chemistry during the premiere.

“It was really fun watching them work together, because they did seem like brother and sister almost,” Amy Sedaris, who plays Evans’ mother, told THR. “But giving each other advice, like business stuff, was really entertaining for me to listen to.” Meanwhile, Lizzie Broadway said Evans and de Armas are both “so kind.” She added, “They made me feel like part of the family.”

Fletcher, who previously directed Rocketman, said he was drawn to the project as he “loved the idea of a man who was just trying to live a safe life and takes one big risk in his life when he’s otherwise safe, and gets himself into a world of trouble that he just never expected. I found that very funny, and also having this very strong female character who just was at work and trying to get by and get her day done, and then this guy follows her.”

And of his two leads, Fletcher added, “I think there’s a real mutual respect for these two for each other. It’s not only a great friendship, which is great — they have their own private jokes, they’re laughing all the time, I don’t know what but they’re having a good time — but they use that friendship in the movie and they build on it. It makes my job very easy, really — but don’t tell anybody.”

Ghosted starts streaming Friday on Apple TV+.