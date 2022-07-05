Chris Evans to Join Emily Blunt in Netflix’s ‘Pain Hustlers’

Chris Evans is set to co-star opposite Emily Blunt in Netflix’s Pain Hustlers, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Evans is best known as being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain America since 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, but is branching out in Hollywood after putting his superhero cap aside.

Netflix nabbed the Pain Hustlers feature package at Cannes, with Blunt starring and David Yates behind the project as director. Yates described the movie as being in the vein of The Wolf of Wall Street and The Big Short, with Blunt playing a high-school dropout who lands a job with a failing pharmaceutical start-up in a yellowing strip mall in Central Florida.

Liza’s charm, guts and drive catapult the company and her into the high life, where she soon finds herself at the center of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences. Wells Tower is behind the screenplay for Pain Hustlers, which is being produced by Lawrence Grey through his Grey Matter Productions banner, along with Yates and Yvonne Walcott’s Wychwood Pictures.

Filming is set to start in August. CAA Media Finance and The Veterans shopped Pain Hustlers at Cannes. Deadline Hollywood was the first to report on Evans joining the project.

Evans is repped by CAA and 3 Arts Entertainment.