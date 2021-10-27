Chris Evans Soars to New Heroic Heights in Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ Trailer

- Share this article on Facebook
Chris Evans is going to infinity and beyond as Buzz Lightyear in the first teaser trailer for the new standalone Toy Story movie.
Lightyear serves as the origins story for the beloved and leading character in one of Pixar’s most popular franchises. Announced late last year, the animated sci-fi action-adventure will give longtime fans of the aeronautical toy hero, originally voiced by Tim Allen, a look at how a young test pilot becomes the space ranger he’s known as today.
The minute-and-a-half first look at the new movie begins with Buzz in a countdown before he’s launched into space, where he lands at a station and begins his training. While among the stars, Buzz faces a number of challenges that he meets head-on with his signature grit and zeal.
Related Stories
The trailer also teases a first look at Buzz’s ship, as well as characters that will join Lightyear on his journey, including a cat, a few aliens, robots and humans back on Earth.
Evans is notably voicing Buzz, which caught fans’ attention as Allen had been the leading voice of the character since the initial release of the first Toy Story movie in 1995. In a December 2020 Instagram post, Evans spoke to why he joined the project and how it won’t “step on” Allen’s iteration.
“Working with Pixar is a dream come true. I’ve been a massive fan of their films since the very beginning. My team could barely contain their excitement when they told me that Pixar had a pitch for me. All they said was ‘Buzz Lightyear,'” he wrote.
“I didn’t know what that meant, since Tim Allen is Buzz Lightyear, and no one could ever touch his performance. I needed to know how this character was different and why this story was worth telling. I can say 2 things with absolute confidence: 1. I didn’t stop smiling through the ENTIRE pitch. Ear to ear. 2. Everyone can rest easy. And get very excited.”
He ended his post promising that the team at Pixar “REALLY know what they’re doing over there” and that the film will be special without stepping “on a single thing.”
Annie Award-winning director and veteran Pixar animator Angus MacLane helms Lightyear with Galyn Susman producing. The film will hit theaters on June 17.
