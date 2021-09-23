Chris Hemsworth, Jacki Weaver, Alia Shawkat to Judge Heath Ledger Scholarship

Chris Hemsworth, Jacki Weaver, Alia Shawkat, Total Control director Rachel Perkins and casting director Nina Gold (Solo: A Star Wars Story) are set to judge the Heath Ledger Scholarship, Australians in Film revealed Wednesday.

Gregor Jordan, who directed Ledger in Two Hands and Ned Kelly and was a longtime friend of the late actor, will serve as Patron of the acting prize.

Prior to the decision of the aforementioned judges, a panel of first-round judges comprised of Australian and American casting directors including Barbara McCarthy (The Spectacular Now), Alyssa Weisberg (X-Men: Dark Phoenix), will determine a group of five finalists.

“We are thrilled at the calibre of the HLS jury this year,” said AiF’s executive director, Peter Ritchie. “They join a growing list of previous distinguished judges to help find the next generation of young Australian screen talent ready to burst onto screens all over the world!”

The scholarship, which has been given 10 times, is intended to fast-track the international career of an Australian actor. Previous recipients include Bella Heathcote (Relic), Cody Fern (American Crime Story), Mojean Aria (Reminiscence), Charmaine Bingwa (The Good Fight) and Ashleigh Cummings (Citadel).

Applications are now open until Sept. 30 to emerging actors over the age of 18, and members of under-represented communities are encouraged to apply.

Australians in Film, a Los Angeles-based non-profit organization, was founded in 2001 to support and promote Australian actors and filmmakers. Its headquarters are at Raleigh Studios, which features a writing space for members to network and work on screenplays.