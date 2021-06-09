Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Beau Bridges Join Queen Latifah in Netflix Thriller ‘End of the Road’

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges of The Fast and the Furious franchise and Beau Bridges are boarding the Netflix thriller End of the Road.

Queen Latifah was earlier announced to star as Brenda, a recent widow who, after losing her job, drives her family cross-country to start a new life. In the New Mexico desert, cut off from help, they must learn to fight back when they become the targets of a mysterious killer.

Television veteran Millicent Shelton will direct from a script by The Intruder writer David Loughery, which is based on an original screenplay by Christopher Moore. Tracey Edmonds will produce via Edmonds Entertainment, along with Mark Burg for Twisted Pictures and Brad Kaplan.

Latifah and Shakim Compere will executive produce for Flavor Unit Entertainment. Ben Pugh and Erica Steinberg will also executive produce.

Chris Bridges, who is repped by CAA, appeared in F9: The Fast Saga, the COVID-delayed installment in the Fast & Furious saga. His other movie credits include The Fate of the Furious and Fast & Furious 6. And Chris Bridges’ TV credits include Empire, Being Mary Jane and Will From Home.

Beau Bridges, who is repped by CAA, has TV credits that include Mr. Mayor, Greenleaf, Homeland, Robbie, Messiah, Stargate SG-1, Brothers & Sisters and Franklin & Bash. Beau Bridges also played Mr. Carlton in One Night in Miami.

Latifah previously worked with the streamer on Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood series, playing Hattie McDaniel, and is set for Adam Sandler’s latest Netflix team-up Hustle. She is repped by UTA, Flavor Unit and Eisenberg Tanchum.