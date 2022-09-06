×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Chris Pine’s Rep Denies Harry Styles Spat on ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Co-Star: “Complete Fabrication”

A viral video appeared to show the former One Direction singer spitting on Pine at the Venice Film Festival.

DON'T WORRY DARLING
'Don't Worry Darling' Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

A representative for Chris Pine has vehemently denied Harry Styles spat on his Don’t Worry Darling co-star at the Venice Film Festival.

“This is a ridiculous story, a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation,” the rep said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday.

An overnight viral video appeared to show Styles spitting on Pine as they sat in the Sala Grande for the Don’t Worry Darling premiere.

Related Stories

Nick Kroll, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde, Sydney Chandler, Harry Styles and Gemma Chan attend the 'Don't Worry Darling' red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.
Movie News

Harry Styles Spit-Gate, Chris Pine "Astral Projecting" and Florence Pugh (Avoiding) Eye Contact: How 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama Kept Burning After Venice Premiere

DON'T WORRY DARLING
Movie News

Venice: Crowds Dismiss 'Don't Worry Darling' Scandal as Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles and Florence Pugh Get Enthusiastic Reception

Not so, Pine’s rep insisted.

“Just to be clear, Harry Styles did NOT spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist,” the statement added.

Both Styles and Pine were at the screening for their new film, which is directed by Olivia Wilde and co-stars Florence Pugh and Gemma Chan. Pine’s rep spoke up after footage from the Don’t Worry Darling premiere generated millions of views on Twitter and other social media sites.

The alleged “spit-gate” incident is only one of many controversies that director Wilde and her cast have had to fend off while premiering Don’t Worry Darling in Venice.

Wilde in particular has had to answer questions about the absence of her lead star Pugh — currently shooting Dune 2 in Budapest (though that didn’t stop Timothée Chalamet doing the full press schedule in Venice) — and rumors of discord on set.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad