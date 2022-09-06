Chris Pine’s Rep Denies Harry Styles Spat on ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Co-Star: “Complete Fabrication”

A representative for Chris Pine has vehemently denied Harry Styles spat on his Don’t Worry Darling co-star at the Venice Film Festival.

“This is a ridiculous story, a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation,” the rep said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday.

An overnight viral video appeared to show Styles spitting on Pine as they sat in the Sala Grande for the Don’t Worry Darling premiere.

Not so, Pine’s rep insisted.

“Just to be clear, Harry Styles did NOT spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist,” the statement added.

Both Styles and Pine were at the screening for their new film, which is directed by Olivia Wilde and co-stars Florence Pugh and Gemma Chan. Pine’s rep spoke up after footage from the Don’t Worry Darling premiere generated millions of views on Twitter and other social media sites.

The alleged “spit-gate” incident is only one of many controversies that director Wilde and her cast have had to fend off while premiering Don’t Worry Darling in Venice.

Wilde in particular has had to answer questions about the absence of her lead star Pugh — currently shooting Dune 2 in Budapest (though that didn’t stop Timothée Chalamet doing the full press schedule in Venice) — and rumors of discord on set.