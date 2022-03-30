Chris Pine on How Directorial Debut ‘Poolman’ Came Together

“I never really wanted to direct,” says Chris Pine, who nevertheless ended up directing Poolman.

“I woke up one day and it just seemed like it was fated that I was going to direct this film,” the Star Trek star told THR on the red carpet for spy thriller All the Old Knives. Pine co-wrote the film and stars as the titular pool boy — er, man — alongside Annette Bening and Danny DeVito.

“It was an idea that I had years ago. I was sitting with Patty Jenkins, shooting the shit, and it came up, and we started talking about ‘poolman’ … and that made me laugh. I just followed that giggle, and that giggle led to an idea.” Jenkins, who directed Pine in Warner Bros. and DC’s Wonder Woman franchise and TNT’s I Am the Night, is a producer on the film. It is scheduled to begin production in June.

