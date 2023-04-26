Chris Pine Joins Disney’s ‘Wish’ Voice Cast

Chris Pine will voice the role of King Magnifico in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ musical-comedy “Wish,” opening in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22.

Announced Wednesday at CinemaCon, Pine joins West Side Story Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, who voices a teen named Asha who sees a darkness in her kingdom that no one else does, so in a moment of desperation, she makes a passioned plea to the stars. Pine lends his voice to the ruler of Rosas, the magical kingdom where “wishes really do come true.”

The studio previewed a clip in which Asha sings an original song, “More for Us,” as she decides to help others’ wishes come true, while she walks through a forest and around the kingdom.

The story was written by Frozen‘s Jennifer Lee, also an exec producer; and Chris Buck, who co-directs with Fawn Veerasunthorn. It is produced by Peter Del Vecho and Juan Pablo Reyes and features songs by Julia Michaels.

“As the most powerful person in the kingdom, King Magnifico needed to be played by someone who could give all the charm, cleverness and charisma to this magnanimous character, and Chris is beautifully bringing all of that and then some,” Lee said.