Chris Pratt to Voice Garfield in New Animated Feature (Exclusive)

Chris Pratt is going to voice the lasagna-loving, Monday-hating comic strip cat Garfield in a new animated movie.

Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson’s Alcon Entertainment is behind the new Garfield, which has been picked up for worldwide (excluding China) release by Sony Pictures. The script written by Oscar nominee David Reynolds (Finding Nemo) is being directed by Mark Dindal (Chicken Little), with the duo having previously worked together on The Emperor’s New Groove.

Created by Jim Davis, Garfield debuted as a comic character first in 1978, with the lazy tabby cat often appearing alongside Jon Arbuckle, his human owner, and the lovable household dog Odie. Originally appearing in 41 newspapers, Garfield currently holds the record for being the most widely syndicated comic strip in the world.

Alcon acquired the rights from Davis, who will serve as an executive producer on the film, along with Bridget McMeel from Amuse and Craig Sost. John Cohen and Steven P. Wegner produce alongside Kosove and Johnson. DNEG Animation, which recently worked in the animated feature Ron’s Gone Wrong, will animate and produce the film. DNEG CEO Namit Malhotra and president Tom Jacomb are both serving as producers.

Garfield previously appeared on the big screen in live-action/animated hybrid Garfield in 2004 and its sequel, 2006’s Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties. In these movies, both produced by 20th Century Fox, Bill Murray voiced the titular cat.

Pratt’s voice work includes the Lego Movie films and Pixar’s Onward, as well as the upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated movie from Universal and Nintendo, where he will be playing Mario. The actor, repped by UTA, Rise Management and Sloane Offer, was most recently seen in Amazon’s sci-fi feature The Tomorrow War and is due back in theaters with Jurassic World: Dominion.

Reynolds, who started his career on Late Night with Conan O’Brien, is repped by Gersh.