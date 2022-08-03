Chris Pratt’s ‘Garfield’ Sets 2024 Release Date

Sony’s Columbia Pictures is setting a dinner date for Garfield, the animated movie that will voice star Chris Pratt as the lasagna loving cat. The film will debut Feb. 16, 2024 in theaters.

Samuel L. Jackson also voice stars in the animated feature as a new character, Vic, who is Garfield’s father. The project hails from Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson’s Alcon Entertainment, with Sony distributing globally (excluding China). Finding Nemo scribe David Reynolds penned the script, with Chicken Little filmmaker Mark Dindal directing.

Jim Davis created Garfield as a comic strip character in 1978, with the lazy, orange cat causing trouble for his human owner, Jon Arbuckle, and Jon’s dog, Odie. After debuting in 41 newspapers, the character grew into a cultural icon and the strip holds the record as the most widely syndicated comic strip in the world.

Bill Murray previously voiced Garfield in two CGI-live-action hybrids, the 2004 film Garfield and 2006’s Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties, both released by 20th Century Fox.

Pratt is coming off of Jurassic World Dominion and Thor: Love and Thunder this summer. On the animation side, he is also attached to voice the popular video game hero Super Mario. He previously voice starred in The Lego Movie films and Pixar’s Onward.