Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle Set Joint Stand-Up Show in London

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are teaming up for a joint stand-up show in London, a gig that was announced just weeks after both of the high-profile comedians were attacked on stage in separate incidents.

The two will co-headline the show at the vast 02 Arena on Sept. 3, with Live Nation organizing what it is billing as a “historic” and “iconic” event. Tickets go on sale June 10.

The stand-up event comes after Rock recently joined Chappelle on stage at West Hollywood’s The Comedy Store, in early May, where both made light of their recent attacks. Chappelle, who was tackled by a man who rushed the stage just two nights earlier while performing as part of the Netflix Is A Joke festival at The Hollywood Bowl, joked that Rock had been “smacked by someone of repute,” whereas he had been “smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair.”

Rock was famously slapped on stage at the 2022 Oscars by Will Smith after making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. “I got smacked by the softest n—a that ever rapped,” Rock summed up during the The Comedy Store gig.

Isaiah Lee, the man accused of attacking Chappelle, has pleaded not guilty to four charges of battery, possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault, unlawfully crossing from a spectator area on to a stage at a theatrical event, and interfering with or delaying such an event with unlawful conduct.

Smith, meanwhile, has been banned from attending any AMPAS events, including the Oscars, for 10 years following his attack. He later described his actions as “shocking, painful and inexcusable.”