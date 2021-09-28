‘Minari’ Producer Christina Oh Joins Annapurna as Co-Head of Film

Christina Oh, who earned an Academy Award nomination this year for producing Minari, has joined Megan Ellison’s Annapurna as executive vp and co-head of film.

Oh, who is coming from Plan B, the banner run by Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, will work with Adam Paulsen, who joined Annapurna as exec vp and co-head of film in June. She will report to Ellison, CCO Sue Naegle and COO Chris Corabi.

Annapurna, which in recent years made movies such as Bombshell and Book Smart, is in rebuilding mode after debt issues and layoffs in 2019 and 2020 forced the company to scale down its ambitions.

“It is such a special privilege to be able to miss something, and I can say without a doubt that I will miss Plan B,” said Oh in a statement. “Brad, Dede and Jeremy have been great teachers and colleagues, and I’ve learned so much during my decade-long tenure. While it is bittersweet to depart, I am incredibly thrilled to be joining Megan and the Annapurna family to work alongside my good friend, Adam, as we collaborate on bringing new and exciting stories to the screen,” said Oh.

While at Plan B, which at one point had a first-look with Annapurna, Oh earned an executive producing credit for Bong Joon-Ho’s Okja and an associate producer credit for Adam McKay’s Dick Cheney biopic, Vice.

Minari, her first producer credit, told of a Korean family that attempts to start a new life by becoming farmers in 1980s Arkansas. It was an awards darling, nabbing the Grand Jury Price at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020, winning an Oscar for best supporting actress while also snagging a best picture nomination.

Oh is currently wrapping up work in the TV space, exec producing Lego Masters for Fox as well as Paper Girls, adapting a Brian K. Vaughan comic, for Legendary TV and Amazon.