Christine Vachon on the State of Indie Film and Why She Loves Working With First-Time Directors “Making the Story They Really Want to Tell”

Christine Vachon’s work at Killer Films, the state of independent film and working with first-time directors were among the topics addressed by the veteran indie film producer during a tribute dinner in her honor at the 57th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival on Sunday.

With this year’s edition of the big Czech cinema fest paying homage to her, Vachon shared insights and anecdotes with an audience of select guests dressed in cocktail attire at the spa town’s Grandhotel Pupp. The hotel served as a location for James Bond film Casino Royale (in which it was featured as Hotel Splendide) and has been cited as the inspiration for the Grand Budapest Hotel in the Wes Anderson movie of the same name.

Several questions during a brief conversation at the start of the event focused on Vachon’s priorities and the work of her Killer Films production company. “We are known for working with first-time directors, and that is something that I really love to do,” Vachon shared. “It’s really easy to get very cynical in this business, and this cynicism is incredibly destructive. First-time directors tend to be making the story they really want to tell, and their joy … in what they do is something that gets me excited.”

When asked about the Killer Films brand, Vachon mentioned that the company makes movies that “we feel are truly original, provocative and really have something to say,” also noting that the different tastes that she and co-founder Pamela Koffler bring to the table ensure “varied projects.” Her conclusion: “I feel what we do is very eclectic.”

Expanding on the difference in taste between the two partners, she explained, “Our tastes are different enough. I don’t think it’s so great to work with somebody who has identical taste, because, you know, why bother?”

Asked about the state of the indie film space and whether it faces extinction, Vachon responded, “A lot of people have been dancing on the grave of independent film for a really long time,” arguing, “It certainly hasn’t gotten harder to create content necessarily.”

Vachon acknowledged, though, that independent film was facing key questions that the whole industry is discussing: “What is the future of theatrical? What does that mean for the kinds of stories you want to tell?” Her conclusion: “What we are really looking at now is what’s going to happen to adult-driven drama? And have people simply decided that they’d rather watch that at home? And what gives something that sense of urgency to send you to the theater to see it?”

Asking Vachon questions on Sunday night was Leo Barraclough, writer at Variety, which, just like The Hollywood Reporter, is owned by Penske Media Corporation.

A broader audience will get to enjoy hearing from Vachon during a masterclass on Monday that is part of the second day of the Karlovy Vary Festival’s Eastern Promises Industry Days program.

Vachon is not the only big name getting put into the spotlight by the festival. Russell Crowe, Alicia Vikander and Ewan McGregor have already been honored with lifetime achievement awards over the course of the first couple of days of this year’s edition.

Robin Wright will follow at the end of the 2023 event. The Karlovy Vary Film Festival runs through July 8.