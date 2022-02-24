Christopher Ammanuel Boards L.A. Uprising Thriller ‘Clash’ (Exclusive)

Christopher Ammanuel and Dylan Arnold have grabbed lead roles opposite Tyrese Gibson, Ray Liotta and Scott Eastwood in director Ariel Vromen’s feature thriller Clash.

The indie, earlier known as April 29, 1992, is written by Sascha Penn and takes place on the first night of the 1992 L.A. uprising after four LAPD officers were found not guilty for using excessive force in the videotaped beating and arrest of Rodney King.

Clash centers on a custodian who brings his son to work, only to quickly find themselves in the middle of a heist gone wrong. Ammanuel will play 16-year-old student Antoine King, who returns home from school to find his neighborhood enveloped in flames as people protest the Rodney King trial verdict.

Ammanuel’s most recent credits include a multi-season arc on The CW’s Black Lightning and a recurring role on Shots Fired for Fox. In Clash, Arnold plays Dennis, Riggin Bigby’s (Eastwood) younger brother who shares a contemptuous relationship with their father Lowell, played by Liotta.

Arnold’s recent credits include the horror-thriller Halloween Kills and a recurring role on the Netflix series You.

Maurice Fadida of Kodak Pictures is producing Clash alongside Vromen, who directed Michael Shannon in The Iceman thriller. Adam Kolbrenner and Penn are also producing with Andreas Rommel, whose Trident Films is financing the project.

Ammanuel is repped by APA, Vision Entertainment and Yorn Levine. Arnold is repped by Gersh and Industry Entertainment.