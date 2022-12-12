Christopher Backus Joins Eva Green in Millennium Media Action Thriller ‘Dirty Angels’ (Exclusive)

Chris Backus, who appeared as a regular the Apple TV drama Truth Be Told, has joined Eva Green and Ruby Rose in Millennium Media’s action thriller, Dirty Angels.

Maria Bakalova, JoJo T. Gibbs and Rona-Lee Shimon are also on the call sheet of the movie that is currently in production with Martin Campbell directing. Morocco and Greece are the shooting locations.

Written by Alissa Silverman, the fictional story is set against the backdrop of the U.S.’ withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 and follows a group of female soldiers posing as medical relief who are sent back in to rescue a group of kidnapped teenagers caught between ISIS and the Taliban.

Backus will play the Navy SEAL commander who recruits and assembles the team and ends up on the mission.

Producing are Signature Pictures’ Moshe Diamant as well as Millennium Media’s Rob Van Norden and Yariv Lerner. Executive producers include Millennium Media’s Avi Lerner, Boaz Davidson, Trevor Short, Jeffrey Greenstein and Yunger.

Backus recently appeared on Apple’s prison drama Black Bird with Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser, recurred on HBO’s Big Little Lies and was a regular on HBO Max’s Carla Gugino crime drama Jett.

He is repped by APA and Brillstein Entertainment partners.