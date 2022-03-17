Christopher Nolan, Jordan Peele Among Filmmakers Working With Imax to Develop New Film Cameras

Imax plans to develop new film cameras that would be created with input from filmmakers such as Christopher Nolan and Jordan Peele. The work will be done in collaboration with Kodak, camera maker Panavision, and postproduction company and film lab Fotokem.

The large format company is also consulting with leading cinematographers including Linus Sandgren (No Time To Die), Rachel Morrison (Black Panther), Bradford Young (Arrival), Dan Mindel (Star Trek) and Nolan’s go-to DP, Hoyte van Hoytema.

The next release filmed with the current generation of Imax film cameras and Kodak 65mm film will be Peele’s Nope, scheduled for a July 22 debut, while Nolan’s Oppenheimer is currently shooting with IMAX film cameras. According to Thursday’s announcement, IMAX intends to add at least four new film cameras to its offing over the next two years, with the first new camera expected to be put into use by late 2023.

The film cameras will be offered alongside Imax’s digital cameras, a development in collaboration with camera maker ARRI.

Details as to the business relationship among Kodak, Panavision and Fotokem were not made available at press time.

But as expected, Kodak plans to manufacture the film stock, Panavision will provide camera services and Fotokem will be involved in postproduction/lab services.

Imax film cameras use a 15 perf horizontal 65mm frame size and support Imax theaters capable of presenting in the 1.43 aspect ratio. According to the company, enhancements being explored include a quieter design and “usability enhancements.” Imax’s existing cameras and lenses will be upgraded as part of the program, the company said.