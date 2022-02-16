Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Adds ‘Halloween Kills,’ ‘Manifest’ Actors (Exclusive)

Halloween Kills’ Dylan Arnold and Manifest actor Olli Haaskivi have joined the massive cast of Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s stacked biopic on J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the fathers of the A-bomb.

Cillian Murphy is starring as the theoretical physicist who helped develop the atomic bomb during World War II but later found his loyalty to the country questioned by hawkish government officials

Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan and Jack Quaid will be part of Nolan’s nuclear family when the production begins in New Mexico.

Nolan wrote the script and is directing the feature project for Universal Pictures, which is calling it “an epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.”

Arnold will play Oppenheimer’s younger brother, Frank Oppenheimer. Haaskivi’s character details were not revealed.

Arnold, who also did a stint on Nashville, is coming off of a big 2021, wherein he had a breakout role on season three of Netflix’s You and reprised a role for the Halloween franchise in Halloween Kills. He recently wrapped production on the indie film April 29th 1992, centered on the L.A. riots, opposite Scott Eastwood and Ray Liotta.

In addition to his role on Manifest, Haaskivi played the character known as Power Broker in Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He will also be portraying Nike co-founder Phil Knight in the upcoming HBO series centered on the L.A. Lakers, Winning Time.

Arnold is repped by Gersh and Kim Callahan at Industry Entertainment. Haaskivi is repped by Lasher Group and KMR Talent.