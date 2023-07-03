Greta Gerwig Attached to Direct ‘Narnia’ Movie

From Barbie to Narnia.

Greta Gerwig, who will soon be in theaters with Warner Bros.’ highly anticipated Barbie movie, is attached to direct a feature film version of The Chronicles of Narnia books for Netflix, sources have told The Hollywood Reporter.

While no official announcement has been made, it has long been rumored that Gerwig, who worked with the streamer on the Noah Baumbach-directed White Noise, would tackle a Narnia movie. In a story about Mattel’s continuing Hollywood ambitions, the New Yorker reported that Gerwig has a deal to direct two films in author C.S. Lewis’ Narnia franchise.

Netflix did not respond to requests for comment.

In 2018, Netflix announced had acquired the film and TV rights to The Chronicles of Narnia book series. Said Ted Sarandos at the time. “Families have fallen in love with characters like Aslan and the entire world of Narnia, and we’re thrilled to be their home for years to come.” But since that 2018 acquisition, the streamer has yet to announce any projects based on the beloved book series.

Netflix has long talked about franchise ambitions and has been collecting IP to bolster those efforts, including acquiring Roald Dahl Story Company. The streamer released a movie musical adaptation of Dahl’s Matilda while Wes Anderson recently completed an adaptation of the author’s The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.

As for Gerwig, Narnia continues a trajectory towards bigger-budget filmmaking and a penchant for adaptation. Following her directorial break-out with Lady Bird, which netted five Oscar nominations including best director and best screenplay, Gerwig tackled Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women for Sony before jumping on the Margot Robbie-fronted Barbie.

Barbie is currently tracking for an impressive North American box office bow in the $80 million range.

Before Netflix acquired the rights, Disney made adaptations of the novels The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005) and Prince Caspian (2008). Fox released The Voyage of the Dawn Treader in 2010