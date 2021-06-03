Cinema Audio Society Announces 2022 Awards Timeline

- Share this article on Facebook
The Cinema Audio Society has set the date and timeline for the 58th Annual CAS Awards for outstanding sound mixing, which will be presented on March 19 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.
Said CAS president Karol Urban, “2021 promises to be a year of renewal for our community and industry as a whole. We can’t wait to come together once again in person to celebrate excellence in sound for picture and the incredible gift of fellowship in our craft.”
The 58th CAS Awards timeline follows. Additionally, applications for the CAS Student Recognition Award will be available June 3 and its entry period closes on Nov. 11.
Nov. 9
The entry submission form will be available
Dec. 21
Submissions deadline
Jan. 6, 2022
Nomination ballot voting begins
Jan. 18
Nomination ballot voting ends
Jan. 25
Nominations announced
Feb. 24
Final voting begins
March 8
Final voting ends
March 19
58th annual CAS Awards
