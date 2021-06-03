Cinema Audio Society Announces 2022 Awards Timeline

The Cinema Audio Society has set the date and timeline for the 58th Annual CAS Awards for outstanding sound mixing, which will be presented on March 19 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

Said CAS president Karol Urban, “2021 promises to be a year of renewal for our community and industry as a whole. We can’t wait to come together once again in person to celebrate excellence in sound for picture and the incredible gift of fellowship in our craft.”

The 58th CAS Awards timeline follows. Additionally, applications for the CAS Student Recognition Award will be available June 3 and its entry period closes on Nov. 11.

Nov. 9

The entry submission form will be available

Dec. 21

Submissions deadline

Jan. 6, 2022

Nomination ballot voting begins

Jan. 18

Nomination ballot voting ends

Jan. 25

Nominations announced

Feb. 24

Final voting begins

March 8

Final voting ends

March 19

58th annual CAS Awards