‘Dune,’ ‘West Side Story’ Among Cinema Audio Society’s Sound Mixing Nominees

Nominations were announced on Tuesday for the 58th Cinema Audio Society Awards for outstanding sound mixing, which are scheduled to be presented March 19 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

In the live-action motion picture category, the Society nominated the sound teams behind Dune, No Time To Die, Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Power of the Dog and West Side Story.

All five are also shortlisted for the Oscar in sound, along with Belfast, Last Night in Soho, The Matrix Resurrections, A Quiet Place Part II and tick, tick…BOOM! Last year the Academy Award categories for sound mixing and sound editing were combined into a single category for best sound, and Sound of Metal won the CAS Award en route to winning an Oscar in sound.

A number of mixers received two or more CAS nominations this year, including rerecording mixer Paul Massey, who is scheduled to receive a Career Achievement Award during this year’s ceremony. He’s nominated in the live-action feature category for No Time To Die and documentary category for Summer of Soul.

Veteran ADR mixer Doc Kane received six nominations, For West Side Story, Encanto, Raya and the Last Dragon, as well as two episodes of WandaVision and an episode of Hawkeye. Rerecording mixers David E. Fluhr and Gabriel Guy are also among those who received multiple nominations; they have a pair of nominations in the feature animation category, for Encanto and Raya and the Last Dragon.

As previously announced, Ridley Scott is scheduled to receive the CAS Filmmaker Award during the ceremony. Kristen Vangsness (Criminal Minds) will emcee the event.

The list of nominees follows:

MOTION PICTURE – LIVE ACTION

Dune

Production Mixer: Mac Ruth CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Ron Bartlett CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Douglas Hemphill CAS

Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS

ADR Mixer: Tommy O’Connell

Foley Mixer: Don White

No Time To Die

Production Mixer: Simon Hayes CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Massey CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Mark Taylor

Scoring Mixer: Stephen Lipson

ADR Mixer: Mark Appleby

Foley Mixer: Adam Mendez CAS

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Production Mixer: Willie Burton CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Kevin O’Connell CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Tony Lamberti CAS

Scoring Mixer: Warren Brown

ADR Mixer: Howard London CAS

Foley Mixer: Randy K. Singer CAS

The Power of the Dog

Production Mixer: Richard Flynn

Re-Recording Mixer: Robert Mackenzie

Re-Recording Mixer: Tara Webb

Scoring Mixer: Graeme Stewart

Foley Mixer: Steve Burgess

West Side Story

Production Mixer: Tod Maitland CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Andy Nelson CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Gary Rydstrom CAS

Scoring Mixer: Shawn Murphy

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Frank Rinella

MOTION PICTURE—ANIMATED

Encanto

Original Dialogue Mixer: Paul McGrath CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: David E. Fluhr CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Gabriel Guy CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: David Boucher CAS

Scoring Mixer: Alvin Wee

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis

Luca

Original Dialogue Mixer: Vince Caro CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Christopher Scarabosio CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Tony Villaflor

Scoring Mixer: Greg Hayes

Foley Mixer: Jason Butler

Foley Mixer: Richard Duarte

Raya and the Last Dragon

Original Dialogue Mixer: Paul McGrath CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: David E. Fluhr CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Gabriel Guy CAS

Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis

Sing 2

Original Dialogue Mixer: Edward Sutton

Re-Recording Mixer: Gary A. Rizzo CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Juan Peralta

Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS

ADR Mixer: Robert Edwards

Foley Mixer: Frank Rinella

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Original Dialogue Mixer: Howard London CAS

Original Dialogue Mixer: Aaron Hasson

Re-Recording Mixer: Tony Lamberti CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Semanick CAS

Foley Mixer: Sanacore CAS

MOTION PICTURE—DOCUMENTARY

Becoming Cousteau

Re-Recording Mixer: Tony Volante CAS

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Hsu

Re-Recording Mixer: Roberto Fernandez CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Massey CAS

The Velvet Underground

Production Mixer: Juliana Henao Mesa

Re-Recording Mixer: Leslie Shatz

Tina

Production Mixer: Caleb A. Mose

Re-Recording Mixer: Lawrence Everson CAS

Scoring Mixer: Phil McGowan CAS

Val

Production Mixer: Michael Haldin

Re-Recording Mixer: John Bolen

Scoring Mixer: Garth Stevenson

ADR Mixer: Mitch Dorf

NON-THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURE OR LIMITED SERIES

Hawkeye: Ep. 3 “Echoes”

Production Mixer: Pud Cusack CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Thomas Myers CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre

Scoring Mixer: Casey Stone CAS

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Kevin Schultz

Mare of Easttown: Ep. 6 “Sore Must Be The Storm”

Production Mixer: Richard Bullock

Re-Recording Mixer: Joseph DeAngelis CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Carpenter

The Underground Railroad: Chapter 10: “Mabel”

Production Mixer: Joseph White Jr. CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Onnalee Blank CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Mathew Waters CAS

Scoring Mixer: Geoff Foster

Foley Mixer: Kari Vahakuopus

WandaVision: Ep. 8 “Previously On”

Production Mixer: Christopher Giles CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre

Scoring Mixer: Casey Stone CAS

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Frank Rinella

WandaVision: Ep. 9 “The Series Finale”

Production Mixer: Christopher Giles CAS

Disney/Marvel & Skywalker Sound

Production Mixer: Michael Piotrowski CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre

Scoring Mixer: Casey Stone CAS

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Malcolm Fife

TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR

Squid Game: S1 Ep. 7 “VIPS”

Re-Recording Mixer: Park Hyeon-soo

Re-Recording Mixer: Serge Perron

ADR Mixer: Cameron Sloan

Succession: S3 Ep. 1 “Secession”

Production Mixer: Ken Ishii CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Andy Kris

Re-Recording Mixer: Nicholas Renbeck

Scoring MixerL Tommy Vicari CAS

ADR Mixer: Mark DeSimone CAS

Foley Mixer: Micah Blaichman

The Morning Show: S2 Ep. 1 “My Least Favorite Year”

Production Mixer: William B. Kaplan CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Jason “Frenchie” Gaya

Scoring Mixer: Carter Burwell

ADR Mixer: Brian Smith

Foley Mixer: James Howe

The White Lotus: S1 Ep. 5 “The Lotus Eaters”

Production Mixer: Walter Anderson CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Christian Minkler CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Ryan Collins

ADR Mixer: Jeffrey Roy CAS

Foley Mixer: Randy Wilson

Yellowstone: S4 Ep. 1 “Half the Mone”

Production Mixer: Andrejs Prokopenko

Re-Recording Mixer: Diego Gat CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Samuel Ejnes CAS

ADR Mixer: Michael Miller CAS

ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro CAS

TELEVISION SERIES 1/2 HOUR

Cobra Kai: S3 Ep. 10 “December 19”

Production Mixer: Michael Filosa CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Joseph DeAngelis CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Carpenter

Scoring Mixer: Phil McGowan CAS

ADR Mixer: Marilyn Morris

Foley Mixer: Michael S. Head

Only Murders in the Building: S1 Ep. 3 “How Well Do You Know Your Neighbors?”

Production Mixer: Joseph White Jr. CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Mathew Waters CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Lindsay Alvarez CAS

Scoring Mixer: Alan DeMoss

ADR Mixer: Stiv Schneider

Foley Mixer: Karina Rezhevska

Ted Lasso: S2 Ep. 5 “Rainbow”



Production Mixer: David Lascelles AMPS

Re-Recording Mixer: Ryan Kennedy

Re-Recording Mixer: Sean Byrne CAS

ADR Mixer: Brent Findley CAS MPSE

ADR Mixer: Jamison Rabbe



Foley Mixer: Arno Stephanian CAS MPSE

The Book of Boba Fett: S1 Ep. 1 “Chapter 1 Stranger in a Strange Land”

Production Mixer: Shawn Holden CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Bonnie Wild

Re-Recording Mixer: Scott R. Lewis

Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS

Foley Mixer: Richard Duarte

What We Do In The Shadows: S3 Ep. 4 “The Casino”

Production Mixer: Rob Beal

Re-Recording Mixer: Diego Gat CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Samuel Ejnes CAS

ADR Mixer: Mike Tehrani

Foley Mixer: Stacey Michaels CAS

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES

or SPECIALS

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry

Production Mixer: Jae Kim

Re-Recording Mixer: Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Jason “Frenchie” Gaya

Scoring Mixer: Aron Forbes

ADR Mixer: Jeffrey Roy CAS

Foley Mixer: Shawn Kennelly

Bo Burnham: Inside

Production Mixer: Bo Burnhan

Re-Recording Mixer: Joel Dougherty

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: S3 Ep. 9 “Man on Fire”

Production Mixer: Doug Dreger

Re-Recording Mixer: Nick Fry

Re-Recording Mixer: Steve Speed

McCartney 3,2,1 – Ep. 1

Production Mixer: Laura Cunningham

Re-Recording Mixer: Gary A. Rizzo CAS

The Beatles Get Back: Part 3

Production Mixer: Peter Sutton (dec.)

Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Hedges CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Brent Burge

Re-Recording Mixer: Alexis Feodoroff

Music Mixer: Sam Okell

Foley Mixer: Michael Donaldson

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT PRODUCTION

Schoeps: CMC 1 SO

Shure Incorporated: Axient Digital ADX5D Dual-Channel Wireless Receiver

Cedar Audio: Retouch 8

Lectrosonics: DBSM transmitter

PSC (Professional Sound Corp): PowerStar Smart Traveler

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT POST PRODUCTION

Dolby Laboratories: Dolby Atmos Renderer 3.7

Todd-AO: Absentia DX V3

Cargo Cult:Cargo Cult: Matchbox v1.3.0

Liquid Sonics: Cinematic rooms

Acon Digital: Extract Dialogue