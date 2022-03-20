‘Dune’ Tops CAS Sound Mixing Awards

“I knew that one of the hardest things to do was going to be the sand interaction around the worm,” says Dune VFX supervisor Paul Lambert.

Dune won the top prize at the 58th Cinema Audio Society Awards for outstanding sound mixing Saturday at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. Rerecording mixer Ron Bartlett accepted the award and thanked the sound team, director Denis Villeneuve and others from the film.

The sound mixing team behind the sci-fi epic won the live-action motion picture category, for which it was nominated alongside the sound mixing teams of No Time to Die, Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Power of the Dog and West Side Story.

Dune, West Side Story and No Time to Die, along with Belfast and The Power of the Dog, are nominated for the Oscar for best sound, which combines sound editing and sound mixing.

Additional CAS winners included Encanto in the animated feature category and Summer of Soul for feature documentary.

Numerous speakers including CAS president Karol Urban and Encanto rerecording mixer David Fluhr urged the Academy Awards to #PresentAll23 during their remarks. “It’s good to be at an awards show where the sound category is in the show,” said presenter Diane Warren. Meanwhile, presenter and West Side Story production sound mixer Tod Maitland said, “All of our crafts have to stand together.” And two-time Oscar winner and 22-time nominee Andy Nelson (West Side Story) called the Academy’s plan “a decision I strongly object to.”

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Career Achievement Award to rerecording mixer Paul Massey, who additionally won an award for Summer of Soul (he was nominated for aforementioned No Time to Die). Massey couldn’t attend in person due to COVID-19. Instead, he accepted live via Zoom to enthusiastic applause and received a lengthy standing ovation.

Massey received heartfelt tributes from colleagues and friends David Giammarco and Andy Nelson, as well as video congratulations from Hans Zimmer — who called Massey a “magician of sound” — and Ridley Scott. A special guest, Massey’s mother, Bernice, came from the U.K. as a surprise and also spoke on stage. “I’m going to be Mum — sorry, Paul,” she said, speaking about her son. Massey’s own son accepted the award on his behalf.

Calling the honor “the most meaningful award I’ve ever received,” Massey remembered when he moved to L.A. in 1990. “I was intrigued to learn how the great film mixers of that time were able to achieve such incredible soundtracks. Mixers like Buzz Knudson, Bill Varney, Richard Portman. I decided I wanted to learn all I could to try and become as experienced as them. I am still far from that. This award means so much to me and is so humbling because it’s chosen by my peers here in this room, and yet I still feel I have so much more to learn.”

He got a big laugh when he announced, “I don’t want to bring the tone of the evening down, but I have one announcement I must make tonight. After this month’s edition of the CAS magazine, I’m announcing I’ll be officially retiring from my cover-modeling career.”

Ridley Scott accepted the CAS Filmmaker Award. He is filming in the U.K. and accepted the award via a short video.

Additional winners included the sound mixing teams from Mare of Easttown, Ted Lasso, and The Beatles: Get Back.

Lilly Adams from Savannah College of Art and Design received the annual student recognition award.

Kristen Vangsness (Criminal Minds) emceed the event.

The complete list of winners follows.

MOTION PICTURE – LIVE ACTION

Dune (WINNER)

Production Mixer: Mac Ruth CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Ron Bartlett CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Douglas Hemphill CAS

Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS

ADR Mixer: Tommy O’Connell

Foley Mixer: Don White

No Time To Die

Production Mixer: Simon Hayes CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Massey CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Mark Taylor

Scoring Mixer: Stephen Lipson

ADR Mixer: Mark Appleby

Foley Mixer: Adam Mendez CAS

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Production Mixer: Willie Burton CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Kevin O’Connell CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Tony Lamberti CAS

Scoring Mixer: Warren Brown

ADR Mixer: Howard London CAS

Foley Mixer: Randy K. Singer CAS

The Power of the Dog

Production Mixer: Richard Flynn

Re-Recording Mixer: Robert Mackenzie

Re-Recording Mixer: Tara Webb

Scoring Mixer: Graeme Stewart

Foley Mixer: Steve Burgess

West Side Story

Production Mixer: Tod Maitland CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Andy Nelson CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Gary Rydstrom CAS

Scoring Mixer: Shawn Murphy

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Frank Rinella

MOTION PICTURE—ANIMATED

Encanto (WINNER)

Original Dialogue Mixer: Paul McGrath CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: David E. Fluhr CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Gabriel Guy CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: David Boucher CAS

Scoring Mixer: Alvin Wee

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis

Luca

Original Dialogue Mixer: Vince Caro CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Christopher Scarabosio CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Tony Villaflor

Scoring Mixer: Greg Hayes

Foley Mixer: Jason Butler

Foley Mixer: Richard Duarte

Raya and the Last Dragon

Original Dialogue Mixer: Paul McGrath CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: David E. Fluhr CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Gabriel Guy CAS

Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis

Sing 2

Original Dialogue Mixer: Edward Sutton

Re-Recording Mixer: Gary A. Rizzo CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Juan Peralta

Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS

ADR Mixer: Robert Edwards

Foley Mixer: Frank Rinella

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Original Dialogue Mixer: Howard London CAS

Original Dialogue Mixer: Aaron Hasson

Re-Recording Mixer: Tony Lamberti CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Semanick CAS

Foley Mixer: Sanacore CAS

MOTION PICTURE—DOCUMENTARY

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (WINNER)

Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Hsu

Re-Recording Mixer: Roberto Fernandez CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Massey CAS

Becoming Cousteau

Re-Recording Mixer: Tony Volante CAS

The Velvet Underground

Production Mixer: Juliana Henao Mesa

Re-Recording Mixer: Leslie Shatz

Tina

Production Mixer: Caleb A. Mose

Re-Recording Mixer: Lawrence Everson CAS

Scoring Mixer: Phil McGowan CAS

Val

Production Mixer: Michael Haldin

Re-Recording Mixer: John Bolen

Scoring Mixer: Garth Stevenson

ADR Mixer: Mitch Dorf

NON-THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURE OR LIMITED SERIES

Mare of Easttown: Ep. 6 “Sore Must Be The Storm” (WINNER)

Production Mixer: Richard Bullock

Re-Recording Mixer: Joseph DeAngelis CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Carpenter

Hawkeye: Ep. 3 “Echoes”

Production Mixer: Pud Cusack CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Thomas Myers CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre

Scoring Mixer: Casey Stone CAS

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Kevin Schultz

The Underground Railroad: Chapter 10: “Mabel”

Production Mixer: Joseph White Jr. CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Onnalee Blank CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Mathew Waters CAS

Scoring Mixer: Geoff Foster

Foley Mixer: Kari Vahakuopus

WandaVision: Ep. 8 “Previously On”

Production Mixer: Christopher Giles CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre

Scoring Mixer: Casey Stone CAS

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Frank Rinella

WandaVision: Ep. 9 “The Series Finale”

Production Mixer: Christopher Giles CAS

Production Mixer: Michael Piotrowski CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre

Scoring Mixer: Casey Stone CAS

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Malcolm Fife

TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR

Yellowstone: S4 Ep. 1 “Half the Mone” (WINNER)

Production Mixer: Andrejs Prokopenko

Re-Recording Mixer: Diego Gat CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Samuel Ejnes CAS

ADR Mixer: Michael Miller CAS

ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro CAS

Squid Game: S1 Ep. 7 “VIPS”

Re-Recording Mixer: Park Hyeon-soo

Re-Recording Mixer: Serge Perron

ADR Mixer: Cameron Sloan

Succession: S3 Ep. 1 “Secession”

Production Mixer: Ken Ishii CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Andy Kris

Re-Recording Mixer: Nicholas Renbeck

Scoring Mixer: Tommy Vicari CAS

ADR Mixer: Mark DeSimone CAS

Foley Mixer: Micah Blaichman

The Morning Show: S2 Ep. 1 “My Least Favorite Year”

Production Mixer: William B. Kaplan CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Jason “Frenchie” Gaya

Scoring Mixer: Carter Burwell

ADR Mixer: Brian Smith

Foley Mixer: James Howe

The White Lotus: S1 Ep. 5 “The Lotus Eaters”

Production Mixer: Walter Anderson CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Christian Minkler CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Ryan Collins

ADR Mixer: Jeffrey Roy CAS

Foley Mixer: Randy Wilson

TELEVISION SERIES 1/2 HOUR

Ted Lasso: S2 Ep. 5 “Rainbow” (WINNER)



Production Mixer: David Lascelles AMPS

Re-Recording Mixer: Ryan Kennedy

Re-Recording Mixer: Sean Byrne CAS

ADR Mixer: Brent Findley CAS MPSE

ADR Mixer: Jamison Rabbe



Foley Mixer: Arno Stephanian CAS MPSE

Cobra Kai: S3 Ep. 10 “December 19”

Production Mixer: Michael Filosa CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Joseph DeAngelis CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Carpenter

Scoring Mixer: Phil McGowan CAS

ADR Mixer: Marilyn Morris

Foley Mixer: Michael S. Head

Only Murders in the Building: S1 Ep. 3 “How Well Do You Know Your Neighbors?”

Production Mixer: Joseph White Jr. CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Mathew Waters CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Lindsay Alvarez CAS

Scoring Mixer: Alan DeMoss

ADR Mixer: Stiv Schneider

Foley Mixer: Karina Rezhevska

The Book of Boba Fett: S1 Ep. 1 “Chapter 1 Stranger in a Strange Land”

Production Mixer: Shawn Holden CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Bonnie Wild

Re-Recording Mixer: Scott R. Lewis

Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS

Foley Mixer: Richard Duarte

What We Do In The Shadows: S3 Ep. 4 “The Casino”

Production Mixer: Rob Beal

Re-Recording Mixer: Diego Gat CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Samuel Ejnes CAS

ADR Mixer: Mike Tehrani

Foley Mixer: Stacey Michaels CAS

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES

or SPECIALS

The Beatles Get Back: Part 3 (WINNER)

Production Mixer: Peter Sutton (dec.)

Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Hedges CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Brent Burge

Re-Recording Mixer: Alexis Feodoroff

Music Mixer: Sam Okell

Foley Mixer: Michael Donaldson

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry

Production Mixer: Jae Kim

Re-Recording Mixer: Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Jason “Frenchie” Gaya

Scoring Mixer: Aron Forbes

ADR Mixer: Jeffrey Roy CAS

Foley Mixer: Shawn Kennelly

Bo Burnham: Inside

Production Mixer: Bo Burnham

Re-Recording Mixer: Joel Dougherty

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: S3 Ep. 9 “Man on Fire”

Production Mixer: Doug Dreger

Re-Recording Mixer: Nick Fry

Re-Recording Mixer: Steve Speed

McCartney 3,2,1 – Ep. 1

Production Mixer: Laura Cunningham

Re-Recording Mixer: Gary A. Rizzo CAS

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT PRODUCTION

Shure Incorporated: Axient Digital ADX5D Dual-Channel Wireless Receiver (WINNER)

Schoeps: CMC 1 SO

Cedar Audio: Retouch 8

Lectrosonics: DBSM transmitter

PSC (Professional Sound Corp): PowerStar Smart Traveler

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT POST PRODUCTION

Dolby Laboratories: Dolby Atmos Renderer 3.7 (WINNER)

Todd-AO: Absentia DX V3

Cargo Cult:Cargo Cult: Matchbox v1.3.0

Liquid Sonics: Cinematic rooms

Acon Digital: Extract Dialogue