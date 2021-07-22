Cinema Audio Society Donates 100 Percent of Awards Ticket Proceeds to Charity

The Cinema Audio Society announced that 100 percent of the ticket sales from its 57th CAS Awards for sound mixing, held virtually last April, have been donated to charity.

The three selected charities were The House Institute, José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen and The Motion Picture Television Fund. George Clooney, the year’s CAS Filmmaker Award honoree, is a major supporter of both World Central Kitchen and the MPTF, CAS reported.

“The CAS board of directors was proud to have the opportunity to offer a truly interactive and international virtual awards experience to members of the sound community at the 57th CAS Awards in April,” said CAS president Karol Urban in a released statement. “We are now overjoyed to report that due to the generosity of our sponsors, IngleDodd Media, and our incredible members and guests that we have been able to donate 100 percent of our ticket proceeds to our chosen charities.”

As previously announced, the 58th CAS Awards is scheduled to be held live on March 19 and return to its pre-pandemic venue, the InterContinental Downtown Los Angeles.