Cinema Eye Honors: ‘Flee’ Leads Field of Top Docs with 7 Noms, ‘Summer of Soul’ Lands 6

“Amin” (seated at right) tells the story of his traumatic childhood as a refugee in Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s animated documentary.

Flee, a Danish filmmaker’s animated documentary about an Afghan refugee, holds the pole position after the announcement of nominations for the 15th Cinema Eye Honors, an annual celebration of nonfiction filmmaking. Jonas Poher Rasmussen‘s film landed seven mentions, including outstanding feature, a category in which it will compete against Amir “Questlove” Thompson‘s Summer of Soul (six nominations total); five-time nominees Jimmy Chin and Chai Vasarhelyi‘s The Rescue, Jessica Kingdon‘s Ascension and Jessica Beshir‘s Faya Dayi; and Todd Haynes‘ The Velvet Underground (four nods).

The ceremony will take place on Thursday, Jan. 13 at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, New York.

HBO leads all distributors with 16 nominations. Chin, who currently has the most Cinema Eye trophies with five, is up for two more. Steve James, meanwhile, extended his run as the most nominated filmmaker in Cinema Eye history, adding three more this year for City So Real to bring his lifetime tally to 13. Questlove, Beshir and Kingdon scored the most individual nominations this year, with four each. And Liz Garbus, Dan Deacon, Signe Byrge Sorensen, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements and Carolyn Hepburn received nominations for multiple projects.

Over the last five years, 96 percent of the best documentary feature Oscar nominees were also Cinema Eye nominees.

A full list of this year’s nominees follows.

Outstanding Nonfiction Feature

Ascension

Directed and Produced by Jessica Kingdon

Produced by Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell

Faya Dayi

Directed and Produced by Jessica Beshir

Flee

Directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Produced by Monica Hellström and Signe Byrge Sorensen

The Rescue

Directed and Produced by E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin

Produced by P.J. van Sandwjik and John Battsek

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson

Produced by Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein

The Velvet Underground

Directed and Produced by Todd Haynes

Produced by Christine Vachon, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn



Outstanding Direction

Ascension

Jessica Kingdon

Faya Dayi

Jessica Beshir

Flee

Jonas Poher Rasmussen

In the Same Breath

Nanfu Wang

Procession

Robert Greene

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson



Outstanding Editing

Homeroom

Kristina Mohwani and Rebecca Adorno

The Rescue

Bob Eisenhardt

Roadrunner: A Film about Anthony Bourdain

Eileen Meyer and Aaron Wickenden

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Joshua Pearson

The Velvet Underground

Affonso Gonçalves and Adam Kurnitz



Outstanding Production

The First Wave

Matthew Heineman, Jenna Millman and Leslie Norville

Flee

Monica Hellström and Signe Byrge Sorensen

In the Same Breath

Nanfu Wang, Jialing Zhang, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements and Carolyn Hepburm

President

Signe Byrge Sorensen and Joslyn Barnes

The Rescue

Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, P.J. van Sandwijk and John Battsek



Outstanding Cinematography

All Light, Everywhere

Corey Hughes

Ascension

Jessica Kingdon and Nathan Truesdell

Cusp

Isabel Bethencourt

Faya Dayi

Jessica Beshir

The Rescue

David Katznelson, Picha Srisansanee and Ian Seabrook



Outstanding Original Score

All Light, Everywhere

Dan Deacon

Ascension

Dan Deacon

Flee

Uno Helmersson

Julia

Rachel Portman

maini – towards the ocean, towards the shore

Thad Kellstadt

Procession

Keegan DeWitt

Outstanding Sound Design

All Light, Everywhere

Udit Duseja

Faya Dayi

Tom Efinger and Abigail Savage

Flee

Edward Björner and Tormod Ringnes

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Jimmy Douglass and Paul Hsu

The Velvet Underground

Leslie Shatz and Jahn Sood



Outstanding Graphic Design/Animation

Becoming Cousteau

Daniel Rutledge

Flee

Kenneth Ladekjær

Rebel Heards

Una Lorenzen and Emma Berliner

The Sparks Brothers

Joseph Wallace

Wojnarowicz: F*ck You F*ggot F*cker

Grant Nellessen and Andrew Rose



Outstanding Debut

Ascension

Directed by Jessica Kingdon

A Cop Movie

Directed by Alfonso Ruizpalacios

Faya Dayi

Directed by Jessica Beshir

Jacinta

Directed by Jessica Earnshaw

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson



Outstanding Nonfiction Short

Águilas

Directed by Kristy Guevara-Flanagan and Maite Zubiaurre

A Broken House

Directed by Jimmy Goldblum

Don’t Go Tellin’ Your Momma

Directed by Topaz Jones and rubberband

Terror Contagion

Directed by Laura Poitras

Three Songs for Benazir

Directed by Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei



Audience Choice Prize

Becoming Cousteau

Directed by Liz Garbus

Billie Eilish – The World’s a Little Blurry

Directed by R.J. Cutler

Flee

Directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Homeroom

Directed by Peter Nicks

Julia

Directed by Julie Cohen and Betsy West

Lily Topples the World

Directed by Jeremy Workman

Listening to Kenny G

Directed by Penny Lane

The Rescue

Directed by E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It

Directed by Mariem Pérez Riera

Roadrunner: A Film about Anthony Bourdain

Directed by Morgan Neville

The Sparks Brothers

Directed by Edgar Wright

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson

Try Harder!

Directed by Debbie Lum

The Velvet Underground

Directed by Todd Haynes

Writing With Fire

Directed by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh



Spotlight

Fruits of Labor

Directed by Emily Cohen Ibañez

The Neutral Ground

Directed by CJ Hunt

North by Current

Directed by Angelo Madsen Minax

Socks on Fire

Directed by Bo McGuire

Two Gods

Directed by Zeshawn Ali



Heterodox

Bo Burnham: Inside

Directed by Bo Burnham

A Cop Movie

Directed by Alfonso Ruizpalacios

The Inheritance

Directed by Ephraim Asili

El Planeta

Directed by Amalia Ulman

The Souvenir Part II

Directed by Johanna Hogg



The Unforgettables (Non-Competitive Honor)

Flee

Amin

Homeroom

Denilson Garibo

Introducing, Selma Blair

Selma Blair

Jacinta

Jacinta Hunt

Lily Topples the World

Lily Hevesh

Listening to Kenny G

Kenny G

Mr. Bachmann and His Class

Mr. Bachmann

My Name is Pauli Murray

Pauli Murray

Not Going Quietly

Ady Barkan

Procession

Joe Eldred, Mike Foreman, Ed Gavagan, Dan Laurine, Michael Sandridge, & Tom Viviano

The Rescue

Rick Stanton

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It

Rita Moreno

Roadrunner: A Film about Anthony Bourdain

Anthony Bourdain

The Sparks Brothers

Ron Mael and Russell Mael

Writing With Fire

Meera Nevi



The following nominations were previously announced on Oct. 20, during the annual Cinema Eye Fall Lunch in Los Angeles:

Broadcast Film

All In: The Fight for Democracy

Directed by Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortés | Amazon

David Byrne’s American Utopia

Directed by Spike Lee | HBO

Disclosure

Directed by Sam Feder | Netflix

In the Same Breath

Directed by Nanfu Wang | HBO

Tina

Directed by Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin | HBO

Nonfiction Series

1971: The Year that Music Changed Everything

Directed by Asif Kapadia, Danielle Peck and James Rogan | Apple

City So Real

Directed by Steve James | National Geographic

Exterminate All the Brutes

Directed by Raoul Peck | HBO

The Lady and the Dale

Directed by Zackary Drucker and Nick Cammilleri | HBO

Last Chance U: Basketball

Directed by Greg Whiteley, Adam Leibowitz and Daniel George McDonald | Netflix

Philly D.A.

Directed by Yoni Brook, Ted Passon and Nicole Salazar | Independent Lens/PBS



Anthology Series

Earth at Night in Color

Alex Williamson, Executive Producer | Apple

Generation Hustle

Angie Day and Yon Motskin, Executive Producers | HBO Max

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America

Fabienne Toback, Karis Jagger and Roger Ross Williams, Executive Producers | Netflix

How to with John Wilson

Nathan Fielder, Michael Koman, Clark Reinking and John Wilson, Executive Producers | HBO

Pretend It’s a City

Martin Scorsese, Fran Liebowitz, David Tedeschi, Ted Griffin, Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Joshua Porter and Margaret Bodde, Executive Producers | Netflix

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi, David Shadrack Smith and Sarina Roma, Executive Producers | Hulu



Broadcast Editing

Allen v Farrow

Mikaela Shwer, Parker Laramie and Sara Newens | HBO

City So Real

David E. Simpson and Steve James | National Geographic

David Byrne’s American Utopia

Adam Gough | HBO

Exterminate All the Brutes

Alexandra Strauss | HBO

How to with John Wilson

Adam Locke-Norton | HBO



Outstanding Broadcast Cinematography

100 Foot Wave

Nominees to be determined | HBO

City So Real

Jackson James and Steve James | National Geographic

David Byrne’s American Utopia

Ellen Kuras | HBO

Earth at Night in Color

Nominees to be determined | Apple

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America

Jerry Henry | Netflix



Shorts List Films

Elena

Directed by Michèle Stephenson

Jobs for all!

Directed by Axel Danielson & Maximilien Van Aertryck

The Last Cruise

Directed by Hannah Olson

Takeover

Directed by Emma Francis-Snyder

We Were There to Be There

Directed by Mike Plante and Jason Willis

Your Street

Directed by Güzin Kar



Legacy Award

The Watermelon Woman

Written and Directed by Cheryl Dunye

Produced by Alexandra Juhasz and Barry Swimar

Edited by Annie Taylor

Cinematography Michelle Crenshaw

Original Score Paul Shapiro