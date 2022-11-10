Cinema Eye Honors: ‘Fire of Love’ and ‘The Territory’ Score Field-Leading Seven Nominations

Fire of Love and The Territory landed a field-leading seven mentions, including best feature, in the Cinema Eye Honors nominations, which were announced Thursday.

The CEH organization, which celebrates nonfiction work on screens big and small, also nominated All That Breathes (six noms), All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (four noms), Navalny (three noms) and A Night of Knowing Nothing (four noms) for its top honor.

Meanwhile, in the directing category, an unprecedented five of the six nominees are women: Laura Poitras (All the Beauty and the Bloodshed), Rebecca Huntt (Beba), Margaret Brown (Descendant), Sara Dosa (Fire of Love) and Payal Kapadia (A Night of Knowing Nothing). The sixth nominee is Shaunak Sen (All That Breathes).

Poitras, with her noms for feature and direction, ties Steve James for the most CEH noms of all time, with 13.

Alex Pritz has the most individual noms this year, with five for The Territory.

HBO leads all distributors with 16 noms, while Hulu has 12 and both Nat Geo and Neon have 11.

The 16th annual Cinema Eye Honors Awards ceremony will be held Jan. 12 at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria.

A full list of nominees follows.

Outstanding Nonfiction Feature

All That Breathes

Directed and Produced by Shaunak Sen

Produced by Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Directed and Produced by Laura Poitras

Produced by Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov

Fire of Love

Directed and Produced by Sara Dosa

Produced by Shane Boris and Ina Fichman

Navalny

Directed by Daniel Roher

Produced by Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

A Night of Knowing Nothing

Directed by Payal Kapadia

Produced by Thomas Hakim, Julien Graff and Ranabir Das

The Territory

Directed and Produced by Alex Pritz

Produced by Darren Aronofsky, Gabriel Uchida, Sigrid Dyekjær, Lizzie Gillett and Will N. Miller

Outstanding Direction

All That Breathes

Shaunak Sen

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Laura Poitras

Beba

Rebeca Huntt

Descendant

Margaret Brown

Fire of Love

Sara Dosa

A Night of Knowing Nothing

Payal Kapadia

Outstanding Editing

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Amy Foote, Joe Bini and Brian A. Kates

Fire of Love

Erin Casper and Jocelyne Chaput

Moonage Daydream

Brett Morgen

Riotsville, USA

Nels Bangerter

Three Minutes: A Lengthening

Katharina Wartena

Outstanding Production

All That Breathes

Aman Mann, Shaunak Sen and Teddy Leifer

A House Made of Splinters

Monica Hellström

In Her Hands

Juan Camilo Cruz and Jonathan Schaerf

Navalny

Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

The Territory

Alex Pritz, Darren Aronofsky, Gabriel Uchida, Sigrid Dyekjær, Lizzie Gillett and Will N. Miller

Outstanding Cinematography

All That Breathes

Ben Bernhard

Cow

Magda Kowalczyk

A House Made of Splinters

Simon Lereng Wilmont

A Night of Knowing Nothing

Ranabir Das

The Territory

Alex Pritz and Tangãi Uru-eu-wau-wau

Users

Bennett Cerf

Outstanding Original Score

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Soundwalk Collective

Descendant

Ray Angry and Rhiannon Giddens/Dirk Powell

Fire of Love

Nicolas Godin

Nothing Compares

Linda Buckley and Irene Buckley

The Territory

Katya Mihailova

Users

Dave Cerf

Outstanding Sound Design

All That Breathes

Niladri Shekhar Roy, Sound Designer, and Susmit “Bob” Nath, Sound Design Consultant

Fire of Love

Patrice LeBlanc, Sound Designer, and Gavin Fernandes, Re-recording Mixer

I Didn’t See You There

Tom Paul, Lead Sound Designer & Re-recording Mixer, and Andrés E. Marthe González, Supervising Sound Editor

Moonage Daydream

Samir Foco, John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone, Sound Designers

The Territory

Rune Klausen and Peter Albrechtsen, Sound Designers

Outstanding Visual Design

Dear Mr. Brody

Gary Walker, Visual Effects; John Mark Lapham, Collages; Sam Klatt, Graphics & Compositing

Fire of Love

Lucy Munger, Animation; Kara Blake, Graphic Artist; and Rui Ting Ji, Hand-drawn animation & Illustrations

Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues

Hectah Arias, Animation and Graphics

Moonage Daydream

Stefan Nadelman, Animation

My Old School

Rory Lowe, Animation Director, and Scott Morriss, Lead Animator

Outstanding Debut

Bad Axe

Directed by David Siev

Beba

Directed by Rebeca Huntt

I Didn’t See You There

Directed by Reid Davenport

A Night of Knowing Nothing

Directed by Payal Kapadia

Nothing Compares

Directed by Kathryn Ferguson

The Territory

Directed by Alex Pritz

Outstanding Nonfiction Short

In Flow of Words

Directed by Eliane Esther Bots

Last Days of August

Directed by Rodrigo Ojeda-Beck and Robert Machoian

Long Line of Ladies

Directed by Rayka Zehtabchi and Shaandiin Tome

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Directed by Anne Alvergue and Debra McClutchy

Nuisance Bear

Directed by Jack Weisman and Gabriela Osio Vanden

Shut Up and Paint

Directed by Alex Mallis and Titus Kaphar

Audience Choice Prize

All That Breathes

Directed by Shaunak Sen

The Balcony Movie

Directed by Paweł Łoziński

Fire of Love

Directed a by Sara Dosa

Last Flight Home

Directed by Ondi Timoner

Mija

Directed by Isabel Castro

My Old School

Directed by Jono McLeod

Navalny

Directed by Daniel Roher

Nothing Compares

Directed by Kathryn Ferguson

Sr.

Directed by Chris Smith

The Territory

Directed by Alex Pritz

Spotlight

After Sherman

Directed by Jon-SesrieGoff

Brotherhood

Directed by Francesco Montagner

Hidden Letters

Directed by Violet Du Feng and Zhao Qing

Into the Ice

Directed by Lars Henrik Ostenfeld

Master of Light

Directed by Rosa Ruth Boesten

Heterodox

Aftersun

Directed by Charlotte Wells

Dry Ground Burning

Directed by Joana Pimenta and Adirley Queirós

Dos Estaciones

Directed by Juan Pablo González

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Directed by Dean Fleischer-Camp

The Rehearsal (Season One)

Directed by Nathan Fielder

The Unforgettables (Non-Competitive Honor)

All That Breathes

Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Nan Goldin

Bad Axe

Chun Siev

Beba

Rebeca Huntt

Fire of Love

Katia and Maurice Krafft

Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down

Gabby Giffords

I Didn’t See You There

Reid Davenport

In Her Hands

Zarifa Ghafari

Last Flight Home

Eli Timoner

Mija

Doris Muñoz

My Old School

Brandon Lee

Navalny

Alexei Navalny

Nothing Compares

Sinead O’Connor

Sr.

Robert Downey Sr.

The Territory

Bitaté Uru-eu-wau-wau and Neidinha Bandeira

The following were previously announced on Oct. 20 during the annual Cinema Eye Fall Lunch in Los Angeles.

Broadcast Film Nominees

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes

Directed by James Jones | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing

Directed by Rory Kennedy | Netflix

Four Hours at the Capitol

Directed by Jamie Roberts | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max

George Carlin’s American Dream

Directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max

Playing With Sharks

Directed by Sally Aitken | Disney+

Nonfiction Series Nominees

The Beatles: Get Back

Directed by Peter Jackson | Disney+

Black and Missing

Directed by Geeta Gandbhir and Samantha Knowles | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

Directed by Rachel Dretzin | Netflix

LuLaRich

Directed by Julia Willoughby Nason and Jenner Furst | Amazon Studios

Mind Over Murder

Directed by Nanfu Wang | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max

We Need to Talk About Cosby

Directed by W. Kamau Bell | Showtime

Anthology Series Nominees

How To with John Wilson (Season Two)

Nathan Fielder, Michael Koman, Clark Reinking and John Wilson, Executive Producers | HBO

Origins of Hip Hop

Peter Bittenbender, Mark Grande, Slane Hatch; Supervising Producers: Amira Lewally and Phoenix Skye Maulella, Executive Producers | A&E

Prehistoric Planet

Jon Favreau and Michael Gunton, Executive Producers; Tim Walker, Series Producer | Apple TV+

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (Season Two)

Tom Barry, Adam Hawkins, Eve Kay and Stanley Tucci, Executive Producers; Robin O’Sullivan, Series Producer | CNN

Women Who Rock

Jessica Hopper, Rachel Brill, John Varvatos, Derik Murray and Jesse James Miller, Executive Producers | EPIX

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Season Two)

Jeff Goldblum, Jane Root, Sara Brailsford, Keith Addis and Arif Nurmohamed, Executive Producers, Ben Jessop, Series Producer | Disney+

Broadcast Editing Nominees

37 Words

Jessica Congdon and Dave Marcus | ESPN

The Beatles: Get Back

Jabez Olssen | Disney+

Four Hours at the Capitol

Will Grayburn | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max

How to Survive a Pandemic

Adam Evans and Tyler H. Walk | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max

How To with John Wilson (Season Two)

Adam Locke-Norton | HBO

We Need to Talk About Cosby

Meg Ramsay | Showtime

Broadcast Cinematography Nominees

Four Hours at the Capitol

Jamie Roberts | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Coodie Simmons and Danny “DNA” Sorge | Netflix

Playing With Sharks

Michael Taylor, Judd Overton, Nathan Barlow and Toby Ralph | Disney+

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (Season Two)

Andrew Muggleton | CNN

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Come Off

Sam Jones and Jesse Green | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max

Legacy Award

Crumb

Directed by Terry Zwigoff

Produced by Lynn O’Donnell and Terry Zwigoff

Edited by Victor Livingston

Cinematography by Maryse Alberti

Music by David Beddinghaus

Sound by Scott Breindell

Shorts List Films

Anastasia

Directed by Sarah McCarthy

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone

Directed by Maya Newell

The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo

Directed by Ilinca Călugăreanu

Keys to the City

Directed by Ian Moubayed

Audience Choice Long List Films

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Directed by Laura Poitras

Good Night Oppy

Directed by Ryan White

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song

Directed by Dan Geller and Dayna Goldfire

In Her Hands

Directed by Tamana Ayazi and Marcel Mettelsiefen

Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues

Directed by Sacha Jenkins

Moonage Daydream

Directed by Brett Morgen

Nominations by Film

*denotes the film is also recognized in the non-competitive Unforgettables category

7

Fire of Love*

The Territory*

6

All That Breathes*

4

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed*

A Night of Knowing Nothing

3

Four Hours at the Capitol

Moonage Daydream

Navalny*

Nothing Compares*

2

The Beatles: Get Back

Beba*

Descendant

A House Made of Splinters

How To with John Wilson (Season Two)

I Didn’t See You There*

My Old School*

Playing With Sharks

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (Season Two)

Users

We Need to Talk About Cosby

1

37 Words

After Sherman

Aftersun

Bad Axe*

The Balcony Movie

Brotherhood

Black and Missing

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes

Cow

Crumb

Dear Mr. Brody

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing

Dry Ground Burning

Dos Estaciones

George Carlin’s American Dream

Hidden Letters

How to Survive a Pandemic

In Flow of Words

In Her Hands*

Into the Ice

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

Last Days of August

Last Flight Home*

Long Line of Ladies

Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues

LuLaRich

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Master of Light

Mija*

Mind Over Murder

Nuisance Bear

Origins of Hip Hop

Prehistoric Planet

The Rehearsal (Season One)

Riotsville USA

Shut Up and Paint

Sr.*

Three Minutes: A Lengthening

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Come Off

Women Who Rock

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Season Two)

Recognized in Unforgettables category

Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down*

Nominations by Distributor

Note: Number of Nominations does include Unforgettables

30

HBO

17

National Geographic Documentary Films

16

Neon

8

Netflix

7

Participant

Picturehouse

6

Disney+

Sideshow

5

Cinema Guild

CNN

Showtime

3

Film Collaborative

Magnolia Pictures

Warner Bros. Pictures

2

A24

Apple TV+

Cinephil

Hulu

Icarus Films

IFC Films

Independent Lens

The New Yorker

POV

1

A&E

Amazon Studios

Cargo

EPIX

ESPN

Grasshopper Films

Greenwich Entertainment

MTV Documentary Films

New York Times

Sony Pictures Classics

Super LTD