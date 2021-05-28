CinemaCon and Studios Confirm August Show with COVID-19 Restrictions

It’s official: CinemaCon 2021 is a go for late August at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, where every major Hollywood studio will trumpet their slates inside the mammoth Colosseum Theater.

All attendees, however, will be required to show proof of a full vaccination, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test conducted within 48 hours upon picking up credentials. There where will be no exceptions. Participants will then be given a wristband that must be shown when entering officially scheduled events at the show, according to CinemaCon homepage.

The annual gathering of theater owners and studios is historically held in the spring, allowing companies to promote their summer films. Last year’s event was canceled, of course, due the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s edition runs Aug. 23-26

The show, hosted by the National Association of Theatre Owners, also revealed Thursday that the five biggest Hollywood studios — Disney, Waner Bros., Paramount, Sony and Universal — are all attending in addition to MGM/United Artists Releasing and Lionsgate. (Sony skipped CinemaCon in 2019.)

“Having been sidelined by the pandemic in 2020, CinemaCon is gearing up for its most important outing to date. Plans to celebrate our 10th edition last year may have been scuttled, but now it’s time to get back to business. We are excited to be ramping up our efforts so the industry can gather, allowing us to do what we do best in celebrating the moviegoing experience,” Friday’s note from CinemaCon organizers said.

“We continue to monitor the Covid-19 situation from a global perspective,” the note continued. “Our priority is to create a safe environment for all attendees, following the health and safety protocols set forth by the state of Nevada and the city of Las Vegas.”