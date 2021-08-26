CinemaCon: GDC Technology Previews Boutique Theater Concept

Cinema tech developer GDC Technology has introduced a new mini-theater concept for small auditoriums and boutique cinemas for private screenings this week at theater owners confab CinemaCon, taking place at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

With the introduction, GDC also enters the projector market with a compact DCI-compliant Espedeo Supra-5000 RGB Plus laser phosphor cinema projector from Espedeo Holdings, a GDC company, and DLP Cinema chip maker Texas Instruments.

GDC is pairing the Espedeo Supra-5000 with the Espedeo PM- 2000B polarized 3D system and 7.1 surround sound, driven by GoGo Cinema, its on-demand cinema platform and web-based booking app that is slated for launch in the U.S. this fall.