CinemaCon: GDC Technology Previews Boutique Theater Concept

Cinema tech developer GDC Technology has introduced a new mini-theater concept for small auditoriums and boutique cinemas for private screenings this week at theater owners confab CinemaCon, taking place at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
With the introduction, GDC also enters the projector market with a compact DCI-compliant Espedeo Supra-5000 RGB Plus laser phosphor cinema projector from Espedeo Holdings, a GDC company, and DLP Cinema chip maker Texas Instruments.
GDC is pairing the Espedeo Supra-5000 with the Espedeo PM- 2000B polarized 3D system and 7.1 surround sound, driven by GoGo Cinema, its on-demand cinema platform and web-based booking app that is slated for launch in the U.S. this fall.
This configuration is aimed at auditoriums with a screen size no more than 20 feet and containing fewer than 50 seats, which could be booked for private or specialized screenings. The viewing area might include couches or a bar.
“The concept of the boutique cinema has caught on more in Asia and Australia. We want to introduce this concept [in North America],” says senior vp of strategic planning Tony Adamson.
Also during CinemaCon, Cinionic (the Barco, CGS and ALPD cinema joint venture) is showing its lineup of all-laser projectors, including its Barco series 4 line and laser light upgrades for series 2 projectors.
Christie is exhibiting its laser projectors during the convention, as well as technology including its CounterAct commercial UV disinfection fixtures with patented Care222 technology, which it claims can inactivate 99 percent of pathogens while people are present.
