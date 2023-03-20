Cast of Adele Lim’s Comedy ‘Joy Ride’ to Receive CinemaCon’s Comedy Ensemble of the Year Award

On the heels of a world premiere at SXSW, Adele Lim’s Joy Ride has snagged its first award.

The cast of the wild road trip comedy will receive the CinemaCon Comedy Ensemble of the Year Award during the Big Screen Achievement Awards inside The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on April 27.

From Lionsgate and Adele Lim, who makes her directorial debut on the project, Joy Ride casts Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu and Sabrina Wu as four friends who embark on a debaucherous international adventure. Cherry Chevapravatdumrong and Teresa Hsiao wrote the script based on a story by Chevapravatdumrong, Hsiao and Lim. The film is produced by Point Grey’s Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Josh Fagen with Chevapravatdumrong, Hsiao and Lim. The film is set for release only in theaters on July 7.

“The cast of Joy Ride delivers a fearless and over-the-top hilarious performance, one that will delight audiences with their hysterical, no-holds-barred journey through friendship and self-discovery. This brilliant group of actors captures the very essence of the messy human experience,” offered Mitch Neuhauser, CinemaCon’s managing director. “We are excited to recognize their outstanding work with this year’s CinemaCon Comedy Ensemble of the Year Award and can’t wait for audiences to experience their unforgettable adventure.”

In her review out of SXSW, The Hollywood Reporter’s Lovia Gyarkye called the film “a whole lot of fun” and she praised the performances from the four actresses for helping maintain the “film’s anarchic pulse.” She writes, “The film’s sense of humor is enhanced by Lim’s energetic direction — she plays with intimate close-ups and trusts her performers to experiment with their roles — and Chevapravatdumrong and Hsiao’s genuine interest in fleshing out the four friends, giving each of them enough screen time for viewers to identify and root for them.”

CinemaCon, the official convention of National Association of Theater Owners, will be held April 24-27. The Big Screen Achievement Awards are presented by official sponsor the Coca-Cola Company.