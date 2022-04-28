CinemaCon to Reevaluate Security Measures After Olivia Wilde Envelope Incident

Olivia Wilde speaks onstage during CinemaCon 2022 - Warner Bros. Pictures “The Big Picture” Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

CinemaCon plans to take a closer look at security protocols after Tuesday’s incident involving Olivia Wilde being given a mysterious envelope in the middle of her presentation to theater owners and the media. The Hollywood Reporter has learned that the envelope contained custody paperwork from Wilde’s former partner Jason Sudeikis.

“To protect the integrity of our studio partners and the talent, we will reevaluate our security protocols,” Mitch Neuhauser, managing director of the National Association of Theatre Owners and head of CinemaCon, told The Hollywood Reporter. He stressed that “never in the history of the event” had an incident, specifically a star being randomly approached onstage, ever occurred.

Wilde was promoting her upcoming Warner Bros. film Don’t Worry Darling on Tuesday at the annual event inside The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas when an unidentified woman approached the stage with envelope to interrupt the director’s speech.

“This is for me?” Wilde asked the individual. The star picked up the envelope, which was labeled “Personal and Confidential,” and then opened it.

Representatives for the studio and Wilde did not respond to requests for comment.

The envelope contained custody paperwork from Sudeikis, a source with knowledge of the situation told THR; the insider maintains that the Ted Lasso star was not aware that the paperwork would be served at the event. The pair, who split in 2020, share two children.

“Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis,” the source shared. “Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered, as this would solely be up to the process service company involved, and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”

While speaking with THR, Neuhauser declined to comment on reports surrounding the envelope’s contents.

Don’t Worry Darling’s cast includes Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Gemma Chan and Wilde. Wilde and Styles are currently dating.