CinemaCon to Reevaluate Security Measures After Olivia Wilde Envelope Incident

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
CinemaCon plans to take a closer look at security protocols after Tuesday’s incident involving Olivia Wilde being given a mysterious envelope in the middle of her presentation to theater owners and the media. The Hollywood Reporter has learned that the envelope contained custody paperwork from Wilde’s former partner Jason Sudeikis.
“To protect the integrity of our studio partners and the talent, we will reevaluate our security protocols,” Mitch Neuhauser, managing director of the National Association of Theatre Owners and head of CinemaCon, told The Hollywood Reporter. He stressed that “never in the history of the event” had an incident, specifically a star being randomly approached onstage, ever occurred.
Related Stories
Wilde was promoting her upcoming Warner Bros. film Don’t Worry Darling on Tuesday at the annual event inside The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas when an unidentified woman approached the stage with envelope to interrupt the director’s speech.
“This is for me?” Wilde asked the individual. The star picked up the envelope, which was labeled “Personal and Confidential,” and then opened it.
Representatives for the studio and Wilde did not respond to requests for comment.
The envelope contained custody paperwork from Sudeikis, a source with knowledge of the situation told THR; the insider maintains that the Ted Lasso star was not aware that the paperwork would be served at the event. The pair, who split in 2020, share two children.
“Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis,” the source shared. “Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered, as this would solely be up to the process service company involved, and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”
While speaking with THR, Neuhauser declined to comment on reports surrounding the envelope’s contents.
Don’t Worry Darling’s cast includes Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Gemma Chan and Wilde. Wilde and Styles are currently dating.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day