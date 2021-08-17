‘Citizen Kane’ Criterion Cover Artist Explains Design Motivation Amid Criticism, Praise

The Criterion Collection on Monday announced its November slate of releases, and one title in particular attracted a lot of social media attention due to its cover.

The legendary Citizen Kane is among the five upcoming restored 4K and Blu-ray titles, and its illustrated cover, featuring a large white-outlined block K among a black background generated a lot of chatter on Twitter — both razzing and celebration.

Some poked fun at the design over its simplicity, while others, such as IndieWire film critic David Ehrlich, praised the work. “This is great. Minimalism that implies maximalism, done in service of a movie too outsized to meet head-on. As Kane would say, ‘I think they did pretty well under the circumstances,'” Ehrlich said via Twitter. The overall reaction was enough to make film trend all day Monday.

Artist Mike McQuade told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday he was not surprised his work elicited such strong emotion.

“A film of this size and importance was going to garner a strong reaction,” McQuade said of the 1941 Orson Welles epic considered by most film historians to be the greatest film ever made (although Welles did not think that was the case).

Kane being his first cover design for Criterion, McQuade was thrilled when he was approached by an art director at the distribution company requesting his expertise for the project.

“I’ve worked on key art for some television pilots and indie films,” McQuade told THR. “I’ve been a practicing graphic designer and illustrator with a focus on editorial illustration, branding, and collage for more than 15 years. I’ve done work for The New York Times, New Yorker, Nike, Penguin Books and Rolling Stone, to name a few.”

As for his artistry of the polarizing cover, McQuade explained, “All of the inspiration was drawn from the film and the cover was a new take on the iconic Citizen Kane titling. Like many people, I’ve been a fan of the film for quite a while. Watching the film over and over has been a huge perk of the job.”

In addition to Citizen Kane, Mulholland Drive (2001), La Strada (1954), Once Upon a Time in China: The Complete Films (1991-1997) and Menace II Society (1993) will be released by Criterion in November. Kane is due out Nov. 23.