Box Office: ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ Fetches $2.3M on Opening Day

Clifford the Big Red Dog fetched a pleasing $2.3 million Wednesday at the North American box office.

The kid-friendly film from Paramount Pictures opened in cinemas midweek in order to take advantage of Veterans Day, which falls on Thursday.

Clifford placed second on its opening day behind Marvel’s superhero pic Eternals, which earned north of $4 million for a six-day domestic total of $85 million.

Eternals is only available in cinemas, while Clifford is launching simultaneously in theaters and on Paramount+, a hybrid release strategy following the success of fellow family film PAW Patrol: The Movie.

Clifford the Big Red Dog adapts Norman Bridwell’s beloved children’s book series about a young New Yorker named Emily whose tiny new puppy grows to be 10 feet tall overnight.

The film stars Darby Camp as Emily, as well as Jack Whitehall, John Cleese and Tony Hale. Walt Becker directs the film. Jay Scherick, David Ronn and Blaise Hemingway penned the screenplay from a story by Justin Malen and Ellen Rapoport. Jordan Kerner and Iole Lucchese are producers.

A popular animated Clifford series has aired on PBS since 2000.

In July, Paramount pulled Clifford from a September release date amid concerns over the COVID-19 delta variant. A month ago, the studio screened the film in full for audiences at CinemaCon.

Clifford hopes to post a five-day domestic theatrical debut of $15 million or more.