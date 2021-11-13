Box Office: ‘Clifford’ Strides Toward $20M; ‘Eternals’ Stays No. 1

Clifford the Big Red Dog is retrieving more red than expected in its North American box office debut, considering that it’s also available on Paramount+.

The movie, which launched Wednesday in both cinemas and on the streaming service to take advantage of Veterans Day, is looking at a five-day debut of $20 million from 3,700 theaters, including $14.5 million for the three-day weekend.

That would put Clifford at No. 2 behind Marvel and Disney’s Eternals, which is expected to tumble 62 percent in its second outing to an estimated $27 million from 4,090 cinemas for a 10-day domestic total of $118.4 million.

Eternals is only available in theaters, while Clifford launched simultaneously in theaters and on Paramount+, a hybrid release designed to reach as many families as possible amid ongoing concerns over COVID-19.

Clifford adapts Norman Bridwell’s beloved children’s book series about a young New Yorker named Emily whose tiny new puppy grows 10 feet tall overnight.

The film stars Darby Camp as Emily, as well as Jack Whitehall, John Cleese and Tony Hale. Walt Becker directs the film. Jay Scherick, David Ronn and Blaise Hemingway penned the screenplay from a story by Justin Malen and Ellen Rapoport. Jordan Kerner and Iole Lucchese are producers.

A popular animated Clifford series has aired on PBS since 2000. In July, Paramount pulled the feature film from a September theatrical release amid concerns over the delta variant.

Elsewhere, Dune is holding at No. 3 domestically, followed by No Time to Die, which should clear the $150 million mark by Sunday, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which is crossing the $200 million milestone in North America. (It is only the second film of the pandemic era to do so behind Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.)

At the specialty box office, Kenneth Branagh’s acclaimed coming-of-age drama Belfast is opening in select theaters. The Focus Features release is expected to place a pleasing No. 6 with as much as $2 million from 580 locations.