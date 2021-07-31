×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’ Pulled From September Release Amid Delta Variant Concerns

The big-screen adaptation of Norman Bridwell's beloved children's book has officially been pulled from its planned September release.

CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG, from
'Clifford the Big Red Dog' Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Clifford the Big Red Dog has officially been pulled from its planned September release amid growing concerns over the COVID-19 Delta variant, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Originally set to release on September 17, the Walt Becker-directed film’s new release date is unknown at this time.

Clifford the Big Red Dog will offer a big-screen adaptation of Norman Bridwell’s beloved children’s book series about a 25-foot-tall red dog and his owner, a child named Emily Elizabeth. The film stars Darby Camp as Emily Elizabeth, as well as Jack Whitehall, John Cleese and Tony Hale. A popular animated Clifford series has been a fixture on PBS since 2000.

More to come…

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
Copyright © 2021 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad