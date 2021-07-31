‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’ Pulled From September Release Amid Delta Variant Concerns

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Clifford the Big Red Dog has officially been pulled from its planned September release amid growing concerns over the COVID-19 Delta variant, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
Originally set to release on September 17, the Walt Becker-directed film’s new release date is unknown at this time.
Clifford the Big Red Dog will offer a big-screen adaptation of Norman Bridwell’s beloved children’s book series about a 25-foot-tall red dog and his owner, a child named Emily Elizabeth. The film stars Darby Camp as Emily Elizabeth, as well as Jack Whitehall, John Cleese and Tony Hale. A popular animated Clifford series has been a fixture on PBS since 2000.
More to come…
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Time's Up
Women in Film, ReFrame and Time’s Up Accuse Disney of “Gendered Character Attack” on Scarlett Johansson
-
Joaquin Phoenix
Joaquin Phoenix Urges Florida Park to Transfer Bears Used for Disney’s ‘Brother Bear’ to Animal Sanctuary
-
Sir Anthony Hopkins
Saginaw Grant, Actor in ‘The Lone Ranger’ and ‘The World’s Fastest Indian,’ Dies at 85
-
-
Heat Vision
‘Black Adam’ Producer Says DC Film Will Feature Technology That “Has Never Been Done Before”
-