‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’ Pulled From September Release Amid Delta Variant Concerns

Clifford the Big Red Dog has officially been pulled from its planned September release amid growing concerns over the COVID-19 Delta variant, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Originally set to release on September 17, the Walt Becker-directed film’s new release date is unknown at this time.

Clifford the Big Red Dog will offer a big-screen adaptation of Norman Bridwell’s beloved children’s book series about a 25-foot-tall red dog and his owner, a child named Emily Elizabeth. The film stars Darby Camp as Emily Elizabeth, as well as Jack Whitehall, John Cleese and Tony Hale. A popular animated Clifford series has been a fixture on PBS since 2000.

