‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ Sets November Release for Theaters, Paramount+

Clifford the Big Red Dog is back on track for release. Paramount has put the children’s film back on the calendar for Nov. 10 for a day-and-date release in theaters and on Paramount+. It currently has that weekend to itself in terms of movies opening nationwide.

Clifford the Big Red Dog adapts Norman Bridwell’s beloved children’s book series about a 25-foot-tall red dog and his young owner, Emily Elizabeth. The film stars Darby Camp as Emily Elizabeth, as well as Jack Whitehall, John Cleese and Tony Hale. Jay Scherick directs and has a screenplay credit along with David Ronn and Blaise Hemingway. A popular animated Clifford series has aired on PBS since 2000.

In July, Paramount pulled Clifford from a September release date amid concerns over the delta variant. A month ago, the studio screened the film in full for audiences at CinemaCon.

Newly installed Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins pushed for a theatrical component, according to sources close to the movie. His boss, ViacomCBS chief Bob Bakish, supported Robbins’ wish.

Earlier this month, there was a huge shift in power at Paramount when film chief Jim Gianopulos was shown the door and succeeded by Robbins.