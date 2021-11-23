‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ Sequel in the Works From Paramount

A sequel for Clifford the Big Red Dog is in the works.

On Tuesday, Paramount Pictures confirmed the move after a 5-day theatrical opening of $22.2 million for the original Clifford the Big Red Dog, which launched simultaneously in theaters and on Paramount+ around Veterans Day. The family film adapted Norman Bridwell’s beloved children’s book series about a young New Yorker named Emily whose tiny new puppy grows to be 10 feet tall overnight.

Clifford the Big Red Dog starred Darby Camp as Emily, as well as Jack Whitehall, John Cleese and Tony Hale. Walt Becker directed the film and Jay Scherick, David Ronn and Blaise Hemingway penned the screenplay from a story by Justin Malen and Ellen Rapoport, with Jordan Kerner and Iole Lucchese producing.

It’s anticipated Paramount will look to bring back the same creative team for the sequel. Clifford the Big Red Dog has earned a solid box office of $34.5 million to date in North American theaters.

The family film is set for an international theatrical rollout starting in the first week of December, to include France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Brazil, with Mexico following a week later on December 9. Korea and Australia will release Clifford the Big Red Dog in the week of Dec. 29 and Japan’s rollout will start on Jan. 21.

Clifford the Big Red Dog was made in association with eOne Films, which is the film’s distributor in Canada and the United Kingdom. The production companies are Scholastic Entertainment and the Kerner Entertainment Company.