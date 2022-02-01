Clifton Collins Jr., Michael Gandolfini Join ‘Landscape With Invisible Hand’ Adaptation

Clifton Collins Jr., Michael Gandolfini, Josh Hamilton and Brooklynn MacKinzie are rounding out the cast for Cory Finley’s movie adaptation of M.T. Anderson’s young adult novel Landscape With Invisible Hand for MGM, Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment and Annapurna Pictures

They join an ensemble cast that already added Asante Blackk, Tiffany Haddish and Kylie Rogers. Collins Jr. appears in Guillermo Del Toro’s Nightmare Alley, while Gandolfini most recently starred in The Many Saints of Newark, directed by Alan Taylor and written by David Chase, where he played the role of his late father’s character Tony Soprano.

Hamilton starred in Bo Burnham’s A24 feature Eighth Grade, and is currently filming AMC’s The Walking Dead series. MacKinzie appeared in Apple TV’s Truth Be Told series, guest starred on Netflix’s Country Comfort and starred in Violet.

Landscape With Invisible Hand is Finley’s third film after Thoroughbreds and Bad Education and will start production next week. The comedy takes place on Earth after an alien species, the “Vuvv,” has taken over with labor-saving technology that causes the planet’s job market to collapse. The story centers on a teen and his girlfriend, who make money by broadcasting their dating life to the fascinated aliens. Unfortunately, things go badly when the two teens eventually come to hate each other but can’t break up without bankrupting their families.

Plan B’s Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner are producing with Annapurna’s Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle.