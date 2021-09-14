Clint Eastwood Told Jeff Daniels He Related to Gross Scene in ‘Dumb & Dumber’

Jeff Daniels dropped by The Late Show on Monday where he discussed a funny moment he shared with Clint Eastwood years ago.

Talking to host Stephen Colbert about his award-winning career with films and characters running the Hollywood gamut, Daniels said he landed his role in Blood Work thanks to his polar opposite performances that director-star Eastwood enjoyed.

“I’m walking down the set with Clint Eastwood, and Clint said, “If you can do 2 Days in the Valley and you can do Dumb & Dumber, you can do this,'” Daniels recalled.

But Daniels saved the best Eastwood anecdote for last, telling Colbert years before collaborating on Blood Work, Eastwood approached him at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament.

“I’m in the breakfast tent on Wednesday, and I am going to go play,” Daniels began. “All of a sudden, Clint Eastwood comes walking across the breakfast tent and he’s looking right at me. And he [says], ‘Jeff Daniels. I saw Dumb & Dumber. The toilet scene — that happened to me.’ He started laughing and turned around and walked away.”

The scene, of course, is one of the grosser ones in the 1994 comedy where Daniel’s Harry Dunne unknowingly drinks laxative and proceeds to find relief in a broken toilet inside the home of the film’s love interest.

Daniels currently stars in the Showtime series American Rust and will reprise his role in To Kill A Mockingbird on Broadway this fall.

Watch the interview segment below.