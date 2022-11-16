Netflix, Walt Disney Studios Among Top Winners at 2022 Clio Entertainment Awards

The "Running Up That Hill" episode in 'Stranger Things 4.'

The 2022 Clio Entertainment Awards, recognizing creative excellence in the marketing of film, television, home entertainment, gaming and live entertainment, were handed out on Tuesday night in Hollywood, at a ceremony hosted by Anthony Anderson.

During the Dolby Theater ceremony, Netflix was revealed as the network of the year, Microsoft Studios/Xbox as game publisher of the year, Walt Disney Studios as studio of the year and Trailer Park Group as agency of the year. Twenty-four individual winners were also recognized, with the full list of honorees below.

“Bold ambition was a big theme among this year’s winners — whether it be through mind-bending design or a reimagining of iconic spaces (and outer spaces), it often takes a leap of faith to grab an audience’s attention these days,” Ashley Falls, executive director of Clio Entertainment, said in a statement. “The creative teams that earned this year’s statues have proven once again that there are no bounds to what they can accomplish when they have the means and opportunity to execute the right idea.”

During the ceremony Barbara Glazer was presented the 2022 Clio Entertainment Lifetime Achievement Award in celebration of her storied career, which includes creating trailers and creative campaigns for iconic films like Platoon, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Sixth Sense, Love Actually, Kill Bill and the Pirates of the Caribbean trilogy. Glazer now dedicates much of her time to nonprofit work for A Place Called Home, an organization whose mission is to empower and uplift the lives of at-risk youth. Additionally, Film2Future was given the 2022 Clio Entertainment Impact Award, presented by Walt Disney Studios and MOCEAN, for their efforts to change the face of Hollywood by giving underserved L.A.-based teenagers access to professional-level filmmaking programs and employment opportunities.

The Clio Entertainment Awards, formerly known as The Clio Key Art Awards, were established by The Hollywood Reporter in 1971 before becoming a Clio property in 2015 and maintaining THR as a media partner.

A full list of the night’s winners are below.

Games

Audio/Visual — “Play Has No Limits feat. Kenshi Yonezu” by SIX inc. for Sony Interactive Entertainment/PlayStation

Experiential/Events — “The Real Air Drop” by AKQA for Free Fire

Innovation — “The Cost of Bullying” by Cheil PengTai Beijing for Samsung

Partnerships & Collaborations Campaign — “Therapeutic Play” by McCann London for Xbox

Public Relations — “The Cost of Bullying” by Cheil PengTai Beijing for Samsung

Home Entertainment

Integrated Campaign — “Fashionably Early- Home Entertainment Campaign” by Ammo Creative for Cruella

Packaging — “American Psycho – Deluxe Steelbook” by Lionsgate

Out of Home — “Turning Times Square Into A 360° Imax Theatre” by AKA NYC for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Television/Series

Brand & Program Identity — “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Logo” by Prime Video

Experiential/Events — “The Copenhagen Bench” by TV 2 Denmark

Innovation — “Netflix Stranger Things Global Rift Takeover” by Netflix

Integrated Campaign — “Stranger Things 4” by Netflix for Stranger Things 4

Key Art — “Severance Key Art” by Apple TV+

Original Content — “Pibby April Fools” by Adult Swim

Out of Home — “The Copenhagen Bench” by TV 2 Denmark

Public Relations — “The Copenhagen Bench” by TV 2 Denmark

Social Media — “Rick and Morty Global Premiere in Space” by Adult Swim

Special Shoot Spot/Promo — “X Factor” by TV 2 Denmark

Teaser — “Ozark S4 Reverse Recap” by Netflix Creative Studio for Netflix

Trailer — “Who Am I” by Wild Card for Mike

Theatrical/Film

Innovation — “Staraoke” by Prime Video

Key Art — “Spencer Key Art Poster” by Empire Design for Spencer, Neon

Out of Home — “Staraoke” by Prime Video

Public Relations — “Staraoke” by Prime Video