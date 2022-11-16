Netflix, Walt Disney Studios Among Top Winners at 2022 Clio Entertainment Awards

- Share this article on Facebook
The 2022 Clio Entertainment Awards, recognizing creative excellence in the marketing of film, television, home entertainment, gaming and live entertainment, were handed out on Tuesday night in Hollywood, at a ceremony hosted by Anthony Anderson.
During the Dolby Theater ceremony, Netflix was revealed as the network of the year, Microsoft Studios/Xbox as game publisher of the year, Walt Disney Studios as studio of the year and Trailer Park Group as agency of the year. Twenty-four individual winners were also recognized, with the full list of honorees below.
“Bold ambition was a big theme among this year’s winners — whether it be through mind-bending design or a reimagining of iconic spaces (and outer spaces), it often takes a leap of faith to grab an audience’s attention these days,” Ashley Falls, executive director of Clio Entertainment, said in a statement. “The creative teams that earned this year’s statues have proven once again that there are no bounds to what they can accomplish when they have the means and opportunity to execute the right idea.”
During the ceremony Barbara Glazer was presented the 2022 Clio Entertainment Lifetime Achievement Award in celebration of her storied career, which includes creating trailers and creative campaigns for iconic films like Platoon, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Sixth Sense, Love Actually, Kill Bill and the Pirates of the Caribbean trilogy. Glazer now dedicates much of her time to nonprofit work for A Place Called Home, an organization whose mission is to empower and uplift the lives of at-risk youth. Additionally, Film2Future was given the 2022 Clio Entertainment Impact Award, presented by Walt Disney Studios and MOCEAN, for their efforts to change the face of Hollywood by giving underserved L.A.-based teenagers access to professional-level filmmaking programs and employment opportunities.
The Clio Entertainment Awards, formerly known as The Clio Key Art Awards, were established by The Hollywood Reporter in 1971 before becoming a Clio property in 2015 and maintaining THR as a media partner.
A full list of the night’s winners are below.
Games
Audio/Visual — “Play Has No Limits feat. Kenshi Yonezu” by SIX inc. for Sony Interactive Entertainment/PlayStation
Experiential/Events — “The Real Air Drop” by AKQA for Free Fire
Innovation — “The Cost of Bullying” by Cheil PengTai Beijing for Samsung
Partnerships & Collaborations Campaign — “Therapeutic Play” by McCann London for Xbox
Public Relations — “The Cost of Bullying” by Cheil PengTai Beijing for Samsung
Home Entertainment
Integrated Campaign — “Fashionably Early- Home Entertainment Campaign” by Ammo Creative for Cruella
Packaging — “American Psycho – Deluxe Steelbook” by Lionsgate
Out of Home — “Turning Times Square Into A 360° Imax Theatre” by AKA NYC for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Television/Series
Brand & Program Identity — “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Logo” by Prime Video
Experiential/Events — “The Copenhagen Bench” by TV 2 Denmark
Innovation — “Netflix Stranger Things Global Rift Takeover” by Netflix
Integrated Campaign — “Stranger Things 4” by Netflix for Stranger Things 4
Key Art — “Severance Key Art” by Apple TV+
Original Content — “Pibby April Fools” by Adult Swim
Out of Home — “The Copenhagen Bench” by TV 2 Denmark
Public Relations — “The Copenhagen Bench” by TV 2 Denmark
Social Media — “Rick and Morty Global Premiere in Space” by Adult Swim
Special Shoot Spot/Promo — “X Factor” by TV 2 Denmark
Teaser — “Ozark S4 Reverse Recap” by Netflix Creative Studio for Netflix
Trailer — “Who Am I” by Wild Card for Mike
Theatrical/Film
Innovation — “Staraoke” by Prime Video
Key Art — “Spencer Key Art Poster” by Empire Design for Spencer, Neon
Out of Home — “Staraoke” by Prime Video
Public Relations — “Staraoke” by Prime Video
