‘Clueless’ Stars Stacey Dash, Elisa Donovan Think Characters as Grown-Ups in a Possible Remake “Would Be Pretty Hilarious”

Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan from 1995’s Clueless are opening up about where they think their characters would be in a possible remake.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight at ’90s Con over the weekend, Dash said it “would be up to Amy [Heckerling, the original movie’s director]” as to whether the cast would get back together for another take on the ’90s staple.

“Everybody seems to think that we have some sort of opinion or idea,” Donovan added. “I certainly feel like there is a real desire from fans and the public to see that.”

As for where their characters, Dionne and Amber, would be more than two and a half decades later, Donovan said that “seeing them as adults and in their lives as grown-ups and with children or without children would be pretty hilarious.”

Dash, who explained that she would be down for a remake if Heckerling were also on board, added that seeing their characters “in the same community would be hilarious.” She could also see her Dionne as a “fashion editor of a magazine.”

Stacey Dash, Elisa Donovan and Alicia Silverstone in ‘Clueless’ Courtesy of Everett Collection

If there were to be another film, one major castmember would be missing from the gang — Brittany Murphy, who dies at 32 in 2009. “She just had such a light and magical kind of spirit about her,” Donovan remembered of her late co-star. “She’s so fiercely talented. I always describe her as like, a hummingbird. She was just kind of always fluttering. And she was the youngest of all of us, of the main cast. So, it always felt a little bit like — I felt like her big sister almost.”

The actresses’ thoughts on a possible remake come after Alicia Silverstone reprised her iconic character as Cher Horowitz for a 2023 Super Bowl ad with Donovan.

When asked if there’s more life left for her with Cher during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in February, she said, “Hell yeah. It was so fun. We’d have to come up with a really smart way to do it. But I’m game. I really enjoyed it. I’ve always thought it would be really fun and it was. I was just nervous before making it [the Super Bowl ad] but now I don’t feel nervous. Now I’m like, bring it.”