‘Cobra Kai’ Star Xolo Mariduena in Talks to Lead DC’s ‘Blue Beetle’

Cobra Kai actor Xolo Maridueña is in negotiations for the lead role in Blue Beetle for HBO Max and Warner Bros., The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Angel Manuel Soto, who helmed the 2020 Sundance coming-of-age drama Charm City Kings, was earlier tapped to direct DC’s first film to center on a Latino superhero. Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, who penned Miss Bala and the upcoming Scarface reboot, wrote the script for Blue Beetle.

Mariduena starred in Cobra Kai alongside Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Martin Kove, Jacob Bertrand, Nichole Brown and Peyton List. The Wrap was the first to report the news of Mariduena being in talks for Blue Beetle.

Multiple iterations of Blue Beetle have existed in the comics, with the film focusing on Jaime Reyes, an El Paso teen who uses alien armor granted by a strange artifact to defend his hometown. Reyes first debuted in the comics in 2006 from creators Keith Giffen, John Rogers and Cully Hamner.

Warner Bros.’ next big-screen outing is James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, due out Aug. 6. The Blue Beetle film is looking to start production in early 2022. John Rickard is producing for HBO Max. Zev Foreman is executive-producing.

Mariduena is repped by UTA. Soto is repped by CAA and Jairo Alvarado at Redefine Entertainment.