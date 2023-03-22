12-Year-Old ‘Cocaine Bear’ Star Unveils New Comic Book She Created and Co-Authored (Exclusive)

Movies made from comic books are omnipresent. Comic books made by movie stars, however? Not so much.

But nobody passed along that memo to 12-year-old Brooklynn Prince, the up-and-coming actress who burst onto the scene as the star of Sean Baker’s The Florida Project (2017) — winning the best young actor/actress Critics Choice Award and giving an acceptance speech that went viral — and who can currently be seen stealing scenes in Elizabeth Banks’ Cocaine Bear.

The comic books obsessive tells The Hollywood Reporter, with tremendous excitement, that her “nerd dreams” have come true, as an idea that she pitched for a comic book called Misfortune’s Eye was bought by Sumerian Comics, a major publisher of comic books and graphic novels, and the finished product — which she co-authored with Aliz Fernandez — will be unveiled next week in Orlando at Mega Con, a large-scale convention that bills itself as “the mecca for all things geeky and great.”

Prince, a Florida resident, will also be speaking on a panel at the convention.

She tells THR that Misfortune’s Eye centers on Vivian Nightingale, a girl who wakes up on the morning of her 15th birthday and discovers that she can see human auras. After embarking on a journey to find out what her future holds, she happens upon Hemlock Hallows, a hidden Psychic Town, where she learns about her mother’s troubled past and her own curse of predicting death, and unearths an immense darkness coming for the town and her own family.