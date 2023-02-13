‘Cocaine Bear’ Roars with Super Bowl Spot

Cocaine Bear is roaring for the Super Bowl.

The movie is inspired by true events from the 1980s when a drug run gone bad led to a bear ingesting large amounts of cocaine. Cocaine Bear imagines the experiences of that bear and how the local community — from petty criminals to forest rangers — handled a coked-out American black bear.

Elizabeth Banks directed the thriller comedy from a script by Jimmy Warden. Stars include Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Alden Ehrenreich, Jesse Tyler Fergueson, Margo Martindale and the late Ray Liotta in one of his final performances.

Cocaine Bear is produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller for Lord Miller, Banks and Max Handelman for Brownstone Productions, Brian Duffield for Jurassic Party Productions and Aditya Sood for Lord Miller. Robin Mulcahy Fisichella, Alison Small and Nikki Baida are executive producers.

Cocaine Bear is due out in theaters on Feb. 24 via Universal. Watch the trailer below.