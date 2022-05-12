‘CODA’ Director Sian Heder to Be Awarded Alumni Honor at AFI Life Achievement Gala

After sweeping through awards season with her film CODA, Siân Heder is collecting another honor.

Heder, who is an alumnus of AFI’s Directing Workshop for Women, will receive the 2022 Franklin J. Schaffner Alumni Medal from AFI. Past recipients include Darren Aronofsky, Lesli Linka Glatter, Patty Jenkins, Mimi Leder, David Lynch, and Terrence Malick.

It will be presented at the upcoming AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute, with this year’s honoree being Julie Andrews. The tribute will air on TNT on June 16.

“Siân Heder is a voice the world needs now more than ever,” said Bob Gazzale, AFI President and CEO. “We are proud to honor her as an Alumna of the AFI Directing Workshop for Women – and, more importantly, as a storyteller who drives culture forward with an inspiring alchemy of intellect and heart.”

Heder wrote and directed the Apple feature CODA, which won the 2022 best picture Oscar, with Heder taking home the best adapted screenplay award.