Oscars: ‘CODA’ Actor Troy Kotsur Makes History as First Deaf Male Nominee

Kotsur, a veteran actor known for his stage performances in Tony-winning Big River, helped mentor co-star Durant on CODA as well as earlier projects.

Troy Kotsur has become the first deaf man and the second deaf actor nominated for an Academy Award.

Kotsur has been nominated for best supporting actor for CODA, where he plays Frank Rossi, a deaf man who is navigating challenges to his Massachusetts fishing business as his hearing daughter, Ruby (Emilia Jones), who acts as the family’s interpreter, mulls a move to college.

His CODA co-star Marlee Matlin became the first deaf nominee and winner in 1986 for Children of a Lesser God.

“Being nominated and receiving awards, it becomes historical. Many generations can look back and see this as a standout moment with CODA receiving nominations and awards,” Kotsur told The Hollywood Reporter last month in an interview. “Children of a Lesser God [the 1986 drama that earned Matlin an Oscar for best actress] was first, and we’re hoping that CODA will be the second. And after I’m dead and gone, I would like to have that legacy.”

CODA became a break-out hit after the 2021 Sundance film festival when Apple acquired the movie for a record-breaking $25 million. The movie has gone on to be a big contender this awards season, including with a best picture Oscars nomination, with Kotsur racking up historical nominations and wins along the way. He is also nominated for a SAG award, BAFTA and Film Independent Spirit award.

Nominated with Kotsur in the category is Ciarán Hinds (Belfast), Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog), J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos), and Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog).