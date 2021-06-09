‘CODA’ Director Sian Heder Signs Overall Deal With Apple

Sian Heder — the director behind Sundance winner CODA — has signed an overall deal with Apple.

The multi-year deal encompasses features, as well as series written and developed by Heder. She is currently executive producer and co-showrunner on Apple’s Little America.

Apple bought CODA out of this year’s virtual Sundance film festival for a record-breaking $25 million. The title, which premiered in the U.S. dramatic competition, follows Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the only hearing person in her deaf family. When the family’s fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her love of music and abandoning her family.

Apple’s first-look roster includes Oprah Winfrey, Malala Yousafzai, Idris Elba, and Alfonso Cuaron, as well as Martin Scorsese’s Sikelia Productions and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way.

Heder’s other credits include episodes of Glow and Orange is the New Black, and made her feature debut with Sundance title Tallulah. She is repped by ICM Partners, Mosaic Media Group and Stone Genow.