‘CODA’ Star Troy Kotsur, Nyle DiMarco to Star in Sports Drama ‘Flash Before the Bang’

Deanne Bray will also star in the movie from Exodus Film Group and Pearl Street.

Nyle DiMarco, Deanne Bray, and Troy
Nyle DiMarco, Deanne Bray, and Troy Kotsur Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images; Photo by Rodrigo Vaz/FilmMagic; Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

CODA star Troy Kotsur has been cast in sports drama Flash Before the Bang, along with Nyle DiMarco and Deanne Bray.

The project tells the true story of an all-deaf high school track and field team from the Oregon School for the Deaf, which overcame discrimination and adversity on their way to an unprecedented victory against the much larger Oregon public schools, becoming the Oregon State Track and Field Champions in 1986.

Kotsur will play the lead role of Coach Farrior, with DiMarco attached to play the assistant coach, and Bray set as Mrs. Warner, the mother of Jake, the student-athlete at the center of the story. Casting is currently underway for the film’s young stars, with the production eyeing a Spring start date.

Jevon Whetter, on whose life the story is based, will direct the movie, which will feature deaf creatives in front of and behind the camera. Exodus Film Group is behind the project that recently had Pearl Street films come aboard.

Exodus Film Group co-founder Delbert Whetter, a deaf producer and board member of the Hollywood disability inclusion non-profit organization RespectAbility, will produce with John D. Eraklis, Dave Alan Johnson, and Joan Considine Johnson. Pearl Street’s Fanshen Cox is executive producing.

