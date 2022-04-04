Apple to Rerelease ‘CODA’ in U.K. Cinemas

Following possibly the longest post-Oscars week in history, Siân Heder’s best picture winner CODA, whose win was perhaps overshadowed by other events at the ceremony, is set to return to cinemas in the U.K.

Apple has unveiled that its history-making film — which swept the board across all categories it was nominated in, winning best supporting actor for Troy Kotsur and best adapted screenplay for Heder — will be re-released in U.K. cinemas for a limited theatrical run, beginning this Friday, April 8. Open captions will be made accessible to the deaf and hard of hearing.

The return follows a similar move in the U.S., where CODA is getting a limited theatrical re-run in more than 600 theaters.

Following 17-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones), the sole hearing member of a deaf family, CODA has broken numerous records during awards season, becoming the first motion picture with a predominantly deaf cast to receive a SAG Award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture. At this year’s PGA Awards, the film became the first film with a predominantly deaf cast to receive the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for outstanding producer of theatrical motion pictures, recognizing producers Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi, and Patrick Wachsberger. Kotsur is also the first deaf male actor to ever receive an Oscar, a BAFTA Award, a SAG Award, a Film Independent Spirit Award and a Critics Choice Award for his performance in the supporting actor category.

CODA was written and directed by Heder, produced by Vendôme Pictures and Pathé, with Rousselet, Gianfermi, Wachsberger, and Jérôme Seydoux serving as producers, and Ardavan Safaee and Sarah Borch-Jacobsen as executive producers.